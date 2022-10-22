 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

Three generations of the Verbeck family

Three generations of the Verbeck family are active during harvest in October. Robbie, Dwaine and Zach take a few minutes to step off the equipment to chat before each getting back in the combine, tractor and semi-truck, respectively.

 Photo by Phyllis Coulter

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois.

Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.

“This corn is going to the ethanol plant,” Robbie said as the combine rolled along on Oct. 8.

Tar spot hurt them in the early-season corn, he said. Yields were 225 to 230 bu./acre in those fields and Robbie said he is hoping for higher with the longer season corn.

“We need that with input costs,” Robbie said.

He said his father has been farming for 51 years, and this is the most expensive season yet.

In addition to working long hours in the field, Robbie, drives to East Moline every day to his job where he repairs equipment for a contractor. It means between his off-farm work and his on-farm work, he’s in action from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There’s no doubt the Verbecks are determined to participate in harvest no matter what. Robbie gets into the combine using crutches because he broke his back and was in the hospital recovering for 60 days followed by physical therapy. Dwaine had heart bypass surgery in May.

“He’s not ready to quit and I don’t want him to,” Robbie said as his dad drove the grain cart perfectly in sync.

On Oct. 12, they got six-tenths of an inch of rain.

“It’s hard to stop when things were going as good as it was,” he said. “But we needed the rain and we probably needed a break anyway.”

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

