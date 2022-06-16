Three states host Hoof Management Workshops

Preventing lameness in a dairy herd is paramount to the comfort and productivity of animals and team members. Targeting dairy managers, herdspersons, nutritionists, veterinarians, hoof trimmers and other key employees, the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Hoof Management Workshops kicked off June 14 at Ideal Dairy near Hudson Falls, New York.
Grotegut Dairy near Newton, Wisconsin, will serve as host June 28. The third workshop will be presented June 30 at Driftwood Dairy near Baltic, South Dakota. Each workshop will feature simultaneous Spanish translation, beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 3:45 p.m.
“These workshops are taking a 360-degree approach to preventing lameness,” said Cassandra Strupp, PDPW program manager. “Each location is serving as a ‘living case study’ with a key objective being to view lameness from every perspective on the dairy to optimize the health, wellbeing and productivity of cows.”
A range of topics impacting hoof health and lameness will be covered.
• The technical aspects of footbath design, functionality and frequencies, and their potential to alleviate foot rot and digital dermatitis
• Facility design will be assessed including its impact on cow comfort
• Risk factors for maturing heifers will be discussed.
• Treatments and protocols for chronically challenged cows will be identified.
• Strategies will be considered to keep sound hoof-health records that help determine trends, manage progress and monitor programs.
Workshop presenters include Karl Burgi, founder of Save Cows® Network; Kate Creutzinger, assistant professor in dairy-animal welfare at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls; Marcia Endres, professor of animal science at the University of Minnesota as well as director of graduate studies; and Roger Olson, dairy-account manager for Zinpro Corporation.
Visit www.pdpw.org for more information and to register.