Thursday sessions offer more discoveries

The second day of PDPW’s business conference explores such topics as phosphorus harvesting, employee safety and social-media marketing strategies. Attendees will also hear from two keynote speakers, including economist Dan Basse; 30-minute Learning Lounges will also be offered. See page 9 for more information.
Morning specialty sessions Thursday March 18People management that works Coaching employees to think and act within their realm of influence creates a culture of ownership in which every team member knows the whys and understands their boundaries. Igniting Performance founder and owner Michael Hoffman will give conference attendees a look inside the management cycle and explore different styles of coaching conversations. He’ll outline practical strategies for managers to set expectations, conduct meaningful reviews and deliver practical feedback.
1.25 DACE, 1 PD CCA credits
Phosphorus harvesting Phosphorus harvesting is somewhat of a new concept to dairy; presenters Menachem Tabanpour and Leon Downing will shed light on the process and implications for nutrient management. Facilitated by Greg Gunderson, session attendees will discover how the practice reduces phosphorus loading and can generate revenue streams.
1.25 DACE, 1 SWM CCA credits
Active shooter! In an active-shooter situation it’s critical to be prepared and know what to do. Oak Creek Police Department Operations Capt. Mike Bolender will share sensible tips to form a plan to share with the whole team in case the unthinkable happens.
1.25 DACE credits, 1 PD CCA
Hands-on Hub sessions “Stayin’ Alive: first response” and “Understand your land” will be offered both days. See page 3 for more information.
Thursday’s first general sessionAgricultural economist Dan Basse will present “Ag policy and trade – where’s the bull?” He’ll address what the numbers show for U.S. dairy, the global market and international trade, and what can be expected in the seasons ahead.
1 DACE credit
Afternoon breakout sessions Thursday March 18Opportunities in crossbreeding beef on dairy More dairy producers are crossbreeding with beef and seeing an increase in profits. It takes calculated planning and selection to consistently produce an efficient animal to match the market’s ever-changing needs. Learn tips from successful producers — Kelli Retallick, Casey Davis and Jerry Wulf; dairy-producer Jay Heeg is the facilitator.
1 DACE, 1 ARPAS credit
Is direct marketing for you? Determining where to start diversifying on-farm sales comes with a lot of questions and time-consuming hoops to jump through. Learn from dairy producers who have created new revenue streams and understand which plans need to be put in place. Producer panelists Amanda Freund and Walt Gladstone will share perspectives and tips; session facilitator is Kurt Petik.
1 DACE credit
Collecting your data A dairy produces data 24 hours each day. Ensuring producers understand control of data streams will be agricultural-technology attorney Todd Janzen, providing an overview of laws affecting ownership and control.
1 DACE credit
Closing session
An 8 x 8 perspective As the 2021 PDPW Business Conference draws to a close, attendees will hear a moving message of triumph despite tragedy, and conquest in the face of cruelty. Just five days before the end of Capt. Charlie Plumb’s tour in the Vietnam War, he was shot down in enemy territory – where they tortured and held him in an 8-foot by 8-foot cell. His message is a stark reminder that it sometimes takes difficult situations to discover that what seems insurmountable actually is not. The perspective he offers will resonate long after the conference has concluded.
1 DACE credit