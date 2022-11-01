Tight soybean stocks leave little room for error

Corn

Corn closed the week 3.75 cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Oct. 20 were 18.5 million bushels, but were little-changed from the previous week's equally poor 18.1 million bushels and were again below last year's same-week exports of 25 million bushels, resulting in cumulative export inspections of 148.3 million bushels falling to 21.5% deficit to last year's 189.1 million bushels. Corn export inspections averaged 18.2 mil bushels per week over the last three weeks versus 33.3 million per week during the same period last year. In order to reach the USDA's 2.150 billion bushel export projection, corn shipments will need to average roughly 41.1 million bushels per week through the end of next August versus 43.9 million per week during the same period last year.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report; U.S. corn harvest moved to 61% complete versus 62% expected, 45% last week and 52% average.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production rose to 1,033,000 barrels per day in the week ending October 21, up from 1,016,000 the previous week and hitting a 12 week high, but was down from 1,106,000 barrels per day last year.

U.S. ethanol stocks rose to a four week high of 22.3 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 21, up from 21.8 million the previous week and up from 19.9 million barrels last year. Current stocks are the second highest on record.

Strategy and outlook

The corn market has found technical support on the charts and fundamental support from yield losses in the west. South American weather adversity is needed to recharge U.S. exports.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 3.75 cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 126,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022-2023 marketing year and 198,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to Spain during the 2022- 2023 marketing year.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. soybean exports sharply picked up last week, jumping to 106.1 million bushels from 70.7 million bushels the previous week and were modestly larger than last year's same-week exports of 94.4 million bushels. Over the next six weeks last year, soybean exports averaged 91.3 million bushels per week so continued sizable shipments in the weeks per months ahead should not surprise as this is typically the period with the heaviest soybean export activity of the year by far. Cumulative export inspections of 279 million bushels are still down 11.7% from last year's 316 million and will likely remain below year ago levels through the end of the year. Soybean export inspections will need to average roughly 38.0 million bushels per week through the end of next August in order to reach the USDA's 2.045 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 38.9 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report; U.S. national soybean harvest advanced to 80% complete versus 77% expected, 63% last week and 67% average.

Strategy and outlook

Tight stocks suggest little room for error but Brazil is expected to plant a record 105.5 million acres this fall and will undercut U.S. exports in January. Dryness in Argentina must be monitored. Commercials are bullish and large specs hold a very small percentage of the open interest. This is bullish.

Wheat

Chicago wheat closed 17.75 cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 21.75 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 16.5 cents lower. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. wheat exports last week were minimal again, setting a new marketing year low of 4.6 million bushel and falling from the previous week's 8.6 million bushels, as well as last year's same-week exports of 7.3 million bushels. Cumulative export inspections of 349 million bushels are essentially unchanged from last year's 350 million bushels at this time and will require weekly shipments to average roughly 12.2 million bushels through the end of next May in order to reach the USDA's 845 million bushel export projection, the same as last year's 12.3 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. winter wheat seedings advanced to 79% complete versus 81% expected, 69% last week and 78% average. Emergence is 49% versus 56% average. The USDA will publish their first winter wheat condition rating next week.

Strategy and outlook

Seasonally, wheat demand improves but a higher U.S. dollar index is keeping foreign buyers away from the U.S. market.

Live and feeder cattle

Last week, live cattle closed 52 cents higher while feeder cattle closed 32 cents higher.

Last week, there was active light to moderate fed cattle cash trade occurred in the North at $151 to $153 live and $238 to $240 dressed, which is mostly steady to $2 higher than last week’s trade. Light volumes traded in the South at mostly $150 which is $2 higher than the prior week.

Last week, the fed cattle exchange had 1,120 head offered for sale and 363 cattle sold at $150.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up four pounds from last week at 924 pounds, which is two pounds above last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales of 14,100 metric tons with shipments of 17,400 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022 and into 2023.

Lean hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $3.02 higher.

The monthly cold storage report showed total red meat supplies in freezers were up one percent from the previous month and up 17% from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up two percent from the previous month and up 19% from last year. Frozen pork supplies were down slightly from the previous month but up 14 percent from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were up 3 percent from last month and up 183 percent from last year.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending October 22 has weights at 284.1 pounds versus. 282.8 pounds last week and 288.2 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales of 20,300 metric tons with shipments of 30,700 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.