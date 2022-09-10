Tips and resources for caregivers

While it is often said that it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a village to help older adults live the best version of life they can, said Chelsey Byers, a University of Illinois Extension family life educator for Champaign, Ford and Iroquois counties in eastern Illinois.
She teaches a series called Caregiving Relationships which offers tips online at bit.ly/3cwvSLW. Here are a few:
- Friendly calls. Even a three-minute conversation daily as a check-in can be a feel-good moment for both parties.
- Note change in routines. In a small community the postal service worker who sees the mail is not being picked up will often contact someone.
- Break down barriers. One barriers to people getting services is not wanting strangers in their homes, another is not knowing what services are available. Sharing information often helps.
- Connect people. If you see an elderly neighbor who needs a lawn mowed and a teen who needs volunteer hours for school, help them find each other.
- Make specific offers. Don’t just tell the older person to call if they need anything. Offer something specific like grabbing some groceries for them when you are grocery shopping or making a meal on Sundays.
Another resource is the Eldercare Locator from the U.S. Administration on Aging with information about services for older adults and their families. Find it at eldercare.acl.gov.