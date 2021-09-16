To Your Health

I’ve been a farm safety specialist for 36 years, including serving a few years in the farm insurance industry and nearly three decades at universities. I am often asked, “What’s the most important thing we can do to prevent farm fatalities and injuries?” People expect me to talk about installing rollover protection on tractors, replacing machinery shields or wearing personal protective equipment. While those steps are necessary components of improving agriculture’s safety record, there’s something more important.
The top strategies to implement include conducting regular training meetings, promoting open employer-employee communication and acting in ways that create a workplace culture where safety is accepted, valued and viewed as key to business success.
The idea of safety training for employees can seem intimidating, boring or unnecessary. Some producers perceive that safety education will result in eye rolls from their team or seem like a waste of time. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. At its best, safety training is a way to build stronger relationships with workers and show them you care deeply about their wellbeing. In our research at UW-Madison, farm workers affirm they appreciate when employers show care and concern for their health and safety.
Over the years one concept that’s been well-developed to train workers about farm safety is tailgate or toolbox training.* Envision a supervisor sitting on the tailgate of a pickup or a small group gathered casually in the shop. Those types of training lend themselves well to informal conversations during lunch or dinner breaks and are best delivered in short, focused conversations.
Here are a few specific ideas to show your care and concern for the safety of your team while also training them to act wisely in case of emergencies:
• Keep groups small – from five to 10 employees is effective.
• Keep sessions short and focused – not more than 15 minutes.
• Conduct training meetings regularly, whether weekly or bi-weekly, so they become an expectation. Scheduling safety sessions early in the week is advantageous, though not necessarily as the first task on a Monday morning.
• Select topics that are of priority based on recent injuries or close calls.
• Ask employees what they are interested in learning more about.
• Aim to be informal, but be prepared; ensure you have specific recommendations, actions and-or expectations that support each topic.
• Provide handouts that include graphics, photos and other visual material while minimizing the amount of text one must read through. Keep in mind language preferences, and ensure materials are appropriate and understandable for everyone on your team.
• Allow sufficient time for conversation, questions and stories but stay on topic. Employees will feel engaged and respected when they’re involved and they see that others are learning from their experiences.
• Listen for unexpected stories or ideas, especially things that are potential barriers to safe behaviors, such as specific reasons why employees take unsafe shortcuts or fail to wear a certain type of protective equipment. Such feedback enables you to make needed changes. You’re also confirming that you’re receptive to the concerns of team members.
The listed ideas for informal small-group training work with many farm-production topics, not just safety. Despite perceptions to the contrary, adults enjoy learning new things if they feel their experiences and ideas are valued.
In the world of safety, engaging employees in an authentic way often leads to more compliance, and subsequently, less risk. Combining reduced risk with actions that improve workflow, provide protective equipment and eliminate or change known hazards leads to a return on investment in safety. When employees recognize their input has played a role, they’ll be more willing to embrace workplace changes. And they’ll appreciate the efforts you’ve made to improve their safety.
"Tailgate training” tip sheets were first published by Gempler’s, a safety-equipment company. The information provided is from their tip sheet “How to Conduct Tailgate Training” -- visit gemplers.com for more information.
John Shutske is a professor and University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension specialist. Email john.shutske@wisc.edu to contact him.