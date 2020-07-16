Farm safety is hardly a new topic. I have old safety-related literature in my files from almost 100 years ago. It’s fun to go into my dad’s old collection of antique-tractor operator’s manuals – it dates back to the 1930s. Interestingly it’s common to see that 10 to 15 pages of each manual are dedicated to the topic of safety. Yet agriculture remains our country’s most dangerous industry, with a per-capita death rate seven times greater than the average in the non-agricultural industry.
Despite farm safety being a mature subject, there’s one issue that still doesn’t receive adequate attention – roadway safety. When we think about farm safety we may worry about rolling over a tractor and being crushed underneath. Or we worry about being entangled in moving parts such as belt drives and power take-offs.
The reason roadway safety is so crucial is because it’s an issue that crosses into the public domain. In many of the cases that involve death or serious injuries on a public highway, it’s the non-farmer who’s the victim. Farm equipment is massive relative to passenger vehicles so crashes often have deadly outcomes. Such events are costly in a financial sense as well as emotionally. It’s always a tragedy when someone dies in a preventable collision.
In recent years a few states have updated state requirements and statutes. In the past decade Wisconsin updated its state-based requirements to account for changes in farm equipment, including farms operating larger and heavier equipment as well as different lighting and marking technology. The state also wanted to account for the additional travel on roadways necessary for farm managers whose fields are more spread out.
There’s another issue not widely discussed within the industry. Then-President Barack Obama signed a law in 2012 containing the Agricultural Machinery Illumination Safety Act. In 2017 the act required all agricultural equipment manufactured on or after June 22, 2017, to be equipped with roadway lighting and marked in accordance with the most current engineering-design standards as published by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
U.S. and international manufacturers such as John Deere, CNH Industrial Corporation, AGCO and others follow the safe-design standards developed by agricultural-industry stakeholders and maintained by the society. The specific standard embedded into federal law is American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers standard S279, entitled “Lighting and Marking of Agricultural Equipment on Highways.”
The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, headquartered in Wisconsin, has an excellent publication covering American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers standard requirements. Visit http://bit.ly/AEM-LightingMarking for more information. Use it to do a walk-around assessment of the equipment that travels most often over public highways. Operating equipment manufactured in or after June 2017 are likely in compliance – as long as the manufacturer followed the safety standard. If not, or if tractors and machines were manufactured before 2017, upgrading to comply is generally not difficult.
The law that Mr. Obama signed supersedes state law for agricultural equipment manufactured after mid-2017. One reason for the new law was that each state had its own statutes and there were inconsistencies from state to state. The new federal requirements alleviated some of those concerns. In some cases state statutes still don’t quite align with what current federal law requires. For those operating older pre-2017 equipment, it’s not a big issue in terms of being legal to operate but it’s still confusing. And in the event of a lawsuit, attorneys and expert witnesses often use engineering standards as an example of best practices to be followed by the industry.
When feasible, upgrade pre-2017 equipment. For older equipment compliance with state statutes is just a bare minimum. Consider fully upgrading to meet recognized safety standards; it’s often the more-sensible option. As a simple example standard S279 requires turn signals for agricultural equipment operated on the roadway. Those turn signals are usually integrated into flashing amber lights, which are required. Wisconsin state law currently doesn’t require turn signals.
Operating farm equipment on any public roadway is a potentially dangerous activity for producers and other drivers. Take advantage of new technologies on the market, including excellent-visibility light-emitting-diode lighting, inexpensive reflective materials, turn signals and more. Though the inconsistencies between state and federal laws can be confusing, compliance with the current version of standard S279 is the best bet to effectively improve highway safety.
Summer is here and the roads are being traveled. Travel safely.