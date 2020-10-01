Back in my college days in Indiana, I worked on an agricultural-engineering research project investigating more than 4,000 farm-machinery fires in several states. My goal was to develop recommendations to help farm-equipment designers and farmers prevent, rapidly detect and extinguish fires to minimize loss. It was a super-cool project.
A few months into it I was encouraged to explore the “behind-the-scenes” events at the Indy 500 intended to improve safety. I wanted to see how Indy teams design safety equipment to rapidly detect and extinguish fires, allowing the driver to escape without injury. Wow did I ever learn a lot! I discovered important fire recommendations and learned a lot about other safety concerns – and the importance of preparation, maintenance and teamwork.
An Indy-car driver races around the track at more than 200 miles an hour, but the work farmers do during harvest season is more complex – and probably more dangerous. A 500-mile race takes a few hours and great skill, but is a fairly single-minded task. Working through the crunch time of harvest can take a couple of months, particularly for those who have smaller equipment and do all their own work.
Both racing and farming require careful planning. Certain tasks are critical to ensure a safe efficient season.
- Repair or replace worn or damaged parts such as shields, guards and safety devices.
- Shut off the engine and wait for all parts to stop moving before making repairs.
- Properly secure and stabilize equipment before making repairs.
- Review the operator’s manual.
- Follow recommended schedules for lubrication, oil changes and adjustments.
- Encourage all equipment operators to enter the local fire department’s phone number on their devices.
Efficient pit stops take teamwork. Similarly managing a big or small farm through a long harvest season takes a committed team working together with careful planning and communication. Spend an hour or more weekly to map out what team members expect to happen in the coming week. Consider the weather forecast to adjust, plan and schedule tasks to make best use of the 168 hours available in the coming week. Remember to reserve adequate time for sleep, family and school activities. Discuss ways other team and family members can work together for more efficiency in the operation.
At the Indy 500 I learned there’s one main fire hazard on race cars – burning engine fuel. On farm equipment during harvest there are several fire hazards. They include dry leaves, chaff and dust from crops as well as diesel fuel, motor oil, hydraulic fluid and gasoline. Keep all areas of the machine clean, particularly the engine compartment. Clean it daily if necessary. Find and repair any source of liquid leaks. Replace any bearing, belt or electrical component that’s worn or damaged; don’t wait to replace it when it fails catastrophically. Most large self-propelled machines such as combines and forage harvesters should be equipped with two 10-pound ABC dry-chemical fire extinguishers. One should be mounted so it’s accessible from the ground.
If a fire occurs drive away from the standing crop. Then call for assistance from the local fire department; have that number entered in phones for quick access. Shut off the engine and approach the fire with extreme caution before using the extinguisher. Consult with a farm insurer for more advice on protecting other equipment, buildings and facilities from fire.
In the upper Midwest we have our own race to run. It can be exciting to finish all the harvest work and bring crops out of the field before the first snow flies. Just like race-car driving there are safety risks. But they can be managed through thoughtful planning, team work and actions to keep everyone on the farm safe.