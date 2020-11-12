Most of us know unsafe farm conditions when we see them. In my 35 years as an agricultural-safety specialist, I think I’ve seen it all. I also worked for three years with the nation’s largest farm-insurance company. In many cases we could spot a risky customer simply by driving onto the farm property.
Farmers usually know about the dangers they face. Through the years I’ve investigated several-thousand farm fatalities, injuries and fires. When talking to an injured farmer or a surviving family member it’s rare to learn the victim was surprised by how much bodily harm can be caused by an unguarded power-take-off shaft or a tractor without rollover protection.
It sometimes frustrates me that despite good levels of awareness, people often don’t take specific actions for protection. Training helps. But the most effective ways to prevent costly farm injuries is to change the workplace by eliminating hazards, re-designing tasks and-or using personal protective equipment. Unfortunately making changes can be challenging.
Producers and managers often ask, “What should I do? Where do I start? How do I set safety-related priorities? Where can I get the most bang for my buck?”
The process of improving safety can be overwhelming. It’s a natural feeling. After all most farms are just as complex as a manufacturing facility or other business with countless inputs, outputs, processes, machines and hazardous energy sources.
My first suggestion to people is to simply start. It’s possible to have success if a producer has “FARMED” safety strategies in the same way successful managers take care of land, crops, animals and other resources – by following a consistent protocol.
The FARMED framework offers a goal-setting method that can ensure results.
- Focus – Choose one specific safety-related change to focus on completing in the next month.
- Actions – Determine the first one or two actions to start change.
- Resources – Pull together the specific resources needed – physical tools, a consultant, vendor information, websites, email addresses, phone numbers, documents, etc.
- Measure – Decide how to measure success at the end of the month
- Everyone – Communicate with everyone who needs to assist or who will be impacted by the change.
- Deadline – Determine the specific deadline for the change to be completed.
As is true for any team-wide multi-step project, the FARMED method calls for regular planning. I recommend monthly meetings with key workers, family members and integral consultants to address one safety topic each month.
Example detailed
A dairy producer has a large machine shop. Eight employees use tools and equipment in the shop almost daily. It’s almost impossible to locate a clean set of safety glasses when needed. Left unchecked that annoying trend becomes more than a nuisance. It can lead to complacency about wearing safety glasses because they are never easy to find. More importantly an eye injury could occur during routine work, leading to a lifetime of blindness and tens of thousands of dollars in medical costs. To solve the problem the trend needs to be FARMED.
During a lunch break the producer and eight shop employees should spend a few minutes determining how the problem can be FARMED.
- Focus – Obtain one set of safety glasses for each shop employee and an inexpensive shelf or other means by which to store the glasses. The outcome is specific and will make a difference.
- Action – Determine how much to spend; shop for and purchase the glasses.
- Resources – Access to the internet may be all that’s needed in this example. With more complex projects it’s likely the team will want to work with a professional consultant or vendor.
- Measure – Decide how to measure completion. In this case that will include having a shelf holding the labeled safety glasses for each worker within a month.
- Everyone – Ensure all impacted employees are informed and trained, in cases where that’s required. Give workers a voice in the process – such as choosing glasses that will be comfortable yet protective. Farm operators and managers should also set expectations and personal examples for each change, such as “safety glasses must be worn at all times when working in the shop.”
- Deadlines – Set deadlines for each step in the process, particularly for complex projects. Those may include dates by which hazards are corrected, protective gear is purchased, workers are trained and more.
Safety should be viewed as a journey. Small continuous improvements accumulate. If not sure where to start, talk with an insurance provider or visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/agsafety/farm-hazard-inspection-checklists for more information.