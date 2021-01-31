To Your Health

For the past 10 to 15 years the concepts of sustainability and resilience have often been talked about within agriculture. Commonly when people think or speak about those concepts they refer to environmental sustainability – protecting soil and water resources. Or they consider financial resilience and sustainability including having robust markets, finance skills and a clear picture of cost of production.
As a farm-safety and -health specialist my daily thoughts are about the sustainability and resilience of the people involved on farms. I think about their safety, long-term health, and ability to effectively cope with and leverage stresses associated with operating a modern farm business. That includes owners, managers, hired and family employees, and those who provide products and services to agricultural operations.
One thing is certain. Farming is and has always been an unpredictable occupation of uncertainty. That includes fluctuations in markets, input costs, weather, policies and politics as well as the dynamics of working with people. Science shows us that unpredictable and uncontrollable matters tend to create a greater level of stress. Most people know too much stress can lead to a range of health concerns such as heart issues, concerns with blood pressure, and greater risk of infection and type-2 diabetes. It’s also well-known that farm-injury risk is closely connected to long work hours and extreme levels of distraction as people work with machines, animals and other hazards when tired, frustrated, angry or distracted.
One of my favorite inspirational talks regarding issues of stress can be found online as a “TED Talk” by psychologist Kelly McGonigal of Stanford University. Her presentation “How to make stress your friend” is available as a 14-minute video; it’s been viewed almost 25 million times.
The good news McGonigal shared included, “… the harmful effects of stress on your health are not inevitable. How you think and how you act can transform your experience of stress. When you choose to view your stress response as helpful, you create the biology of courage. And when you choose to connect with others under stress, you can create resilience. Stress gives us access to our hearts – the compassionate heart that finds joy and meaning in connecting with others and your pounding physical heart, working so hard to give you strength and energy.”
I have worked since 2019 with a team within the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension on those issues. Highlights of the work are captured on the Resilient Farms, Families, Businesses and Communities resource center; visit for more information.
Often we refer to our work as “stress management” but really the focus is on how to acknowledge and recognize that stress in farming is inevitable. It’s also to create awareness that left unchecked, stress can negatively impact health, safety, decision-making and relationships with loved ones. Fortunately the challenges that stressful conditions present can be harnessed and embraced.
As McGonigal has suggested, stress can be leveraged in ways that create positive change, inspire action, and most importantly encourage our connections with other people in our families, operations and the broader community.
The Resilient Farms, Families, Businesses and Communities resource center encompasses four primary subjects.
- how stress affects the brain and body
- stress management
- communicating in times of stress
- the farm’s financial future
Visit that important resource. And remember of all the resources that farm operators, managers and workers have access to, people are the most critical and precious. A producer’s health, safety, and ability to manage and leverage stress toward positive change and deepened relationships is key to sustainability and resilience.
John Shutske is a professor and University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension specialist. Email john.shutske@wisc.edu to contact him.