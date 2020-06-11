“Good Night Moon …”
Those words, and the book by Margaret Wise Brown, were read aloud in our house almost every night from the time my two kids were babies until they were 5 years old. It was such a ritual that by the time they were asleep I was ready to hit the hay myself.
We work so hard to instill good sleep habits with our children or grandkids, yet as we grow older, poor sleep habits – and even intentionally minimizing sleep hours – becomes the norm. It’s even a badge of honor for some.
Sleep can be an issue for all of us and sleep problems can grow worse as we age. Dairy producers and others in agriculture are not immune from sleep issues. Studies done in countries worldwide in the past few decades point to the fact that farmers often sleep too little, have frequent sleep disturbances or experience other poor-quality-sleep issues.
Receiving less than the ideal amount – and quality – of sleep is detrimental to health. There are several areas where problems typically arise.
Health – There can be elevated risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes and increased susceptibility to infection.
Focus – There can be fatigue, distraction and forgetfulness during the workday. Decreased focus increases the risk of injury or even death from farm mishaps. Sleep deprivation alters our perception of risk and increases the likelihood we’ll make choices we’d otherwise view as unsafe.
Decision-making – This can be affected, especially in circumstances requiring creative, complex considerations of alternatives and future “what-if” scenarios. We’ve all heard others say, “Let me sleep on it,” when they’re faced with a big decision. Sleep-deprived people are often unable to think innovatively. With things changing so quickly in the dairy industry, sleep will enhance our ability to think through potential pathways for future success. Lack of sleep impedes our ability to make decisions.
Communication – Poor sleep can make it difficult to regulate emotions that support helpful, productive communications with others. We’ve all experienced being crabby and even unrealistic in our thinking because we’re tired. When fatigued our brains are less effective in the complex tasks of listening to others for meaning, formulating our thoughts, and engaging with others in a helpful or caring way.
Falling or staying asleep – Such sleep-associated difficulties can be both a symptom of too much stress and a cause of stress. In the same way chronic lack of sleep can either be a symptom of depression or it can increase the risk of depression. Cycles of sleeplessness and stress can be difficult to break.
A few science-based tips can help a dairy producer ensure adequate quantity and quality of sleep.
Strive for seven to eight hours each night. That’s difficult for many – especially dairy farmers. Though each person has individual needs, we all need different types of sleep during the night to stay healthy. Deep sleep and rapid-eye-movement sleep helps us with decision-making and learning. Though sleeping enough can be more difficult as people age, it’s still important. If a person believes he or she needs less, that’s okay. But most studies point to concerns when sleep decreases to less than six hours nightly.
Take a nap. As long as it’s kept between 20 minutes and an hour, and isn’t timed too late in the day, a nap is generally considered by health experts to be good for a person. Be mindful that napping after 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. can make regular nightly sleep more difficult.
Develop a routine. Go to sleep and wake at about the same times each day. Also find ways to relax before bed. Sleep scientists suggest reading something that brings peace, taking a warm bath, listening to quiet music or spending time in quiet reflection on the good things in life.
Avoid stimulation in the couple of hours before bedtime. That may include avoiding stressful conversations, reading content that will further create worry and anxiety, or web-surfing. In particular, viewing devices lit with certain types of light can signal the brain to stay awake.
Be comfortable. Cooler temperatures are usually preferred; 60 to 70 degrees accompanied by light air movement is recommended. Eliminate all light if possible, including bright lights from alarm clocks, smartphones and outside security systems. Consider putting devices in another room so there’s no temptation to check text messages or email at 2 a.m.
Avoid all caffeine at least four to five hours before bedtime, depending on a person’s sensitivity. Remember there’s caffeine in many sodas, teas and even chocolate.
Avoid alcohol. Some people believe they sleep better after having a couple of glasses of wine or beer. While they may fall quickly asleep, they’ll typically awaken later to use the bathroom. Alcohol also interrupts the most crucial types of sleep needed to feel refreshed upon waking.
Discuss sleep patterns with a doctor. Sleep is an important aspect of physical and mental health. Regardless of how a person feels about his or her sleep, it’s a good topic to chat about honestly with a primary health-care provider. In some cases feeling tired all the time is connected to treatable sleep issues such as sleep apnea and depression, both of which can have serious health consequences.
Farmers who are able to resolve sleeping problems often feel like a miracle has happened. In the case of one person with whom I worked, a sleep study confirmed sleep apnea. In the case of another, a producer realized how much late-afternoon sodas were impacting nightly sleep. In both cases those producers were able to take on different perspectives and see the world in a fresh way.