I worked with the National Farm Medicine Center to release farm-workplace fatality reports for 2017 and 2018. The project involved an in-depth study of news articles, obituaries, death certificates, age, gender, and associated causes and hazards. It’s challenging research work; I often can see myself or my family in the people whose lives are forever changed as a result of those tragedies.
The necessary follow-up questions include, “What do we do with this information? How do we motivate farm operators to make changes and take action to improve safety?”
There are many possible motivations.
Financial -- The National Safety Council estimates each workplace death costs $1.19 million. That includes lost lifetime-earning potential, medical costs, and other expenses – direct and indirect – to families and employers. That estimate suggests a cost in 2017 of $48.8 million dollars in Wisconsin alone.
Those losses don’t include non-fatal farm injuries. Several studies in Wisconsin and nearby states indicate one in five farms experience a work-related injury every year. In a study that included Wisconsin and four other states, 4,000 farmers shared that almost 80 percent of those injuries required medical treatment. The National Safety Council estimates the per-injury cost for medically consulted events to be $41,000. That includes direct out-of-pocket expenses, contributions to health-insurance and workers-compensation costs, downtime and lost productivity. In my work with farmers and workers who have experienced amputations, and/or head or spinal-cord injuries, costs can easily approach a million dollars across 10 or 20 years. The industry, individual producers and society ultimately bear that economic burden. A serious injury or preventable work-related illness to a key member of a farm team can sink an operation.
Employee satisfaction, productivity, retention -- Based on my research in the past couple of years with colleagues in dairy science, health and other fields, there’s a heightened awareness of workplace health and safety among farm workers on dairy farms. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a role; farm employees have been deemed essential and have seen firsthand how critical their roles are to our economy and food supply.
Finding and retaining good workers is a major concern for the dairy industry. National surveys of people on large dairies indicate a 38.8 percent yearly turnover rate among hired workers on dairy farms. The majority of operators cite that good workers can be “very difficult to find” compared to just a few years ago.
Safe and healthy workplace conditions are an attraction to good workers. People employed in a caring workplace where safety is taken seriously are often more committed to their work, employer and industry. Because successfully recruiting good employees often occurs through word of mouth it’s vital employees have positive impressions and speak positively of their workplaces – and the concern and care they receive from their employers and managers.
Without a doubt there’s an economic motivation to improve farm safety. It has a direct – and substantial – value. A healthy and safe workplace will pay dividends in relationships, productivity and retention of great workers.
But there’s a more important motivator. In 2017, 41 deaths were attributed to the Wisconsin agricultural industry. Another 34 died in 2018. That’s in addition to 9,000 to 10,000 injuries, with three-quarters of them requiring a rushed visit to the emergency room or other medical care. Finances and employee satisfaction are important components of any successful business – but more important are the people those numbers represent. They are moms and dads. They are grandpas and grandmas. Some are kids. Many in our industry have traveled from other parts of the country and world looking for a great place to work, earn a living and support a family. They are people – our friends, family, neighbors and fellow community members.
Everyone must do his or her part to help the industry reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries. Remember the people, whether they’re members of the producer’s own family or someone else’s family. Start with simple concrete actions – reduce hazards, provide protective equipment and offer regular safety training and demonstrations.
Everyone needs to do what he or she can to purposely make the farming industry safer and healthier for all. The rewards are worth it – for all of us.
