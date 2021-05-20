To Your Health

Within a few days of COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic in March 2020, I joined my colleague Mark Stephenson to write “Six possible impacts of COVID-19 on farming.” Stephenson is the director of dairy-policy analysis at the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Many predictions in the published article came to pass – though we didn’t reference our mistaken belief that the novel virus would be only a memory by early 2021.
Several months into 2021 the virus’s toll is finally beginning to subside. It’s time to reflect on lessons learned regarding agricultural health and safety – and what the implications are for the industry’s future.
Digital, internet and technology access in many farming communities is extremely variable. Young families everywhere, especially those with school-age children, learned that access to broadband or relatively high-speed internet was as important as having electricity and running water. Likewise modern farms of all sizes require robust internet access. I led a project in 2019 that showed about 20 percent of Wisconsin farm households didn’t have internet access, even via smartphone. And for those with access, cost was a major concern.
Telehealth and telemedicine became the norm and is likely to become a standard option. As the pandemic spread, telemedicine afforded providers a safer way to conduct patient visits. Virtual visits reduce risk and travel time for the patient. They often cost less than an in-person visit – and they can be just as effective as on-site care. Growth trends connected to telehealth services are likely to continue. They underscore the critical link between overall health in farming communities and access to robust high-speed-internet access.
The health and well-being of workers is vital to the success of agriculture and stability in food-supply chains. Production agriculture has always involved exposure to a number of biological and physical hazards such as animals, organic dust, viruses and bacteria, gases, noise and more. Now it’s also necessary to consider the impacts associated with a pandemic.
Recent studies show hired farmworkers are often aware of health risks they face. It’s increasingly apparent that farm owner-operators and managers create a business advantage by paying attention to worker health and safety.
Respirators and masks can be confusing and uncomfortable. For 30 years I’ve encouraged the use of N95 respirators for farmers working with dusty grain, silage, hay and in other conditions involving dust in the air. Some people struggle as a result of allergies, asthma, sensitivity or other respiratory problems; some have even needed to exit the business due to those issues.
From the onset of the pandemic, information about correct wearing habits and mask styles has varied and been a source of confusion. Specific to mask types, wearers who alternated between wearing an N95 and a cloth mask would likely have found the former to be more uncomfortable. It’s also been difficult to obtain N95s since the early months of 2020 and they remain expensive.
Apart from the COVID-19 issue, an N95 with a comfort-enhancing exhalation valve is an important tool in a farm’s health arsenal. It will prevent respiratory disease and alleviate extreme complications or discomfort from airborne farm hazards.
Farm stress is a concern even in relatively good economic times. As mid-year approaches the economic horizon is beginning to clear. Policymakers have realized the importance of infusing resources into the economy to buffer the negative effects of COVID-19. Kids have been back in school; many churches and businesses are starting to reopen or already have.
Adding to stress levels are the setbacks partnered with economic improvement. With a return to pre-pandemic activities, many are reminded that busy schedules can be stressful. Commodity prices show promise but input costs are increasing. The economic picture six to 12 months from now is anyone’s guess.
It’s important to regularly incorporate stress-mitigating options into one’s lifestyle. Spend time every day reflecting on two or three things that generate gratitude. Spend a half-hour every week to plan the big things in the coming week. Spend time with friends and family away from work, computer screens and to-do lists. Pursue healthy activities that bring joy and calm.
John Shutske is a professor and University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension specialist. Email john.shutske@wisc.edu to contact him.