To Your Health

In the world of farm safety it would seem the winter season would be a quiet time. Field activity is mostly finished. Obviously animals need to be fed and cows milked; there’s still plenty to do. But it’s also a time of shorter daylight hours and approaching holidays – a time for which many of us are thankful to hunker down just a bit to spend time with loved ones.
It’s also a time when planning and preparedness are important, particularly in regards to planning for a successful upcoming year. As we’ve seen with the pandemic, plans should accommodate both the expected and unexpected. Interruptions in global, national and local supply chains can raise input prices and make it difficult to move products off the farm. Unexpected events can also impact the availability of local workers, affecting not just a farm but also surrounding communities.
The fallout of major global events can be significant but the cumulative impacts that stem from smaller localized events on individual farms can also be big. Think about how a blizzard or ice storm that blocks roads for three or four days might affect an operation. Consider the ramifications of losing power for several days, or losing valuable data because of a crashed hard drive or computer virus.
Knowing what’s coming next is impossible; emergency events can hit any of us unexpectedly. In the safety arena we view the distinguishing factor between an unexpected event and a catastrophic disaster as having a plan in place. Producers who anticipate the unexpected and plan for it always have the advantage when unpredictable things happen.
When I’ve worked with large farms, at the university and in the insurance industry, I’d ask people to begin by thinking about two or three emergency events that are the most likely to affect their businesses. It’s important to be imaginative yet realistic; there’s no wrong answer. Whether a plan is made for a major fire – or a tornado that destroys buildings, power lines and feed-storage facilities – the idea is to begin preparedness and planning efforts by selecting an event that could happen and would seriously impair business.
The next step is to think through and envision specifically how the farm would be affected if that prepared-for event happened. It would be critical to have plans for supplying water to animals and to ensure employees could safely arrive at their job sites – or be informed to stay away altogether. Make a plan for accessing the necessary information, data and paperwork. Think about how to secure phone and internet service – or to temporarily operate without.
Differing emergencies will likely have similar preparedness-response lists. Once several what-if scenarios have been played out, the next steps include making a list of supplies and actions to take to be prepared. Updating insurance coverage and lists of emergency contacts should be a part of the plan.
There are many other important steps to take.
• Ensure key family members and employees know where emergency contact lists are located.
• Share and post facility maps for key personnel and emergency providers.
• Ensure the back-up generator is regularly maintained and in working order, and that enough fuel is available to power it.
• Routinely train employees and family members in first aid.
• Arrange for alternative sources of feed supply.
Take care to remember the little things such as knowing where to quickly find flashlights and rechargeable batteries. Keep fire extinguishers fully charged as well as several days’ worth of drinking water and food. Maintaining a well-stocked first-aid kit in known locations should be standard for every farm, in addition to having multiple ways to contact each employee.
A key difference between an unexpected event and a business-shaking disaster is time. As Dale Carnegie once said, “An hour of planning can save you 10 hours of doing.” Thinking through potential emergency events, developing prioritized lists and taking action can save dairy operators hours or even days. And it can mean the difference between an inconvenient occasion and an event that ends in a business disaster.
John Shutske is a professor and University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension specialist. Email john.shutske@wisc.edu to contact him.