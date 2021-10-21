To Your Health

Agriculture sadly remains the most dangerous industry sector in the United States, based on those who die on the job on a per-capita basis. Injury rates are also high. Regardless of the type of farm one operates or works on, there’s one risk factor associated with serious injury or death that cuts across all sectors – dairy, livestock or crops. It’s fatigue.
I once worked with a team who studied injuries on almost 4,000 farms, with more than 13,000 people in Wisconsin and four other states. That work showed a clear connection between long work hours and injury risk. Studies across all types of workers suggest that working a 12-hour day – or more – results in a 37 percent increase in injury risk.
Twelve-hour workdays are not the least bit uncommon on farms. We once surveyed agricultural workers who did seasonal fieldwork for co-ops and fertilizer plants. We found 80- to 100-hour work weeks were normal during certain times of the year. We learned those workers frequently experienced the sensation that they were simply “going through the motions;” they often felt dazed. They didn’t have time to take appropriate safety precautions such as using recommended protective equipment or clothing. Many spoke of the negative impact on relationships with family and friends as well as on job satisfaction and mental health.
The overload of working 12-hour workdays is so risky because, research shows, there’s a direct connection between fatigue and error. We forget to follow safety procedures. We kick into autopilot mode; we do things in the wrong order or unintentionally skip key steps. A producer I remember from a presentation I conducted years ago had experienced a long and difficult fall harvest. After weeks of bad weather there was finally a dry spell so he began to work late.
One evening while combining corn he realized the crop was still suitably dry late into the evening. He decided he’d go as late as he could keep his eyes open. At about midnight the cab windows were covered with dust. So he decided to exit the combine with a roll of paper towels and window cleaner. Suddenly he realized the combine was running at almost full throttle with the header fully engaged. And there he was, balanced on the header, wiping down the windshield. That’s dangerous!
Not only do we make mistakes; our bodies are also subject to breakdown. If we drive a truck or car 10,000 miles in six months it will need some preventive maintenance. If we push that vehicle and drive it 20,000 miles in six months or 40,000 miles in a year, it will wear out twice as fast – particularly if we don’t take time for routine care and maintenance. Our bodies are no different. Pushing our bodies to the limit is one reason why dairy farmers and others suffer early in life with severe arthritis, back injury and the need for joint replacements.
But the work must be done; these ideas and suggestions will help.
- If faced with a lengthy stretch of long days try to schedule in at least a half-day of rest time each week. But sometimes when one is charging at full speed, slowing down for a half-day can be difficult. So plan in advance to spend time with family and friends, or to do something that will give body and mind a break.
- Resist the temptation to go as late into the night as can be tolerated – especially if it’s already been a long day. Sleep is critical. The more one can set a regular bedtime, the better sleep and recovery will be.
- Calculate a meal plan. In super-busy times of the year we often don’t take time to sit for a balanced meal, although that’s preferred. Try to plan for having food at the correct time. If possible take just a 15-minute break to nourish and hydrate. Even small breaks can help recharge our batteries. If responsible for other employees, think about how to keep them fed. A few moments to stop and share food is also a good time to check in and solve problems with workers.
- If 70 or 80 hours a week is the norm, for the sake of one’s health and well-being it’s advisable to evaluate the situation. Long work hours are not sustainable without some negative impact. Determine if all those tasks are necessary. There may be ways to do things more efficiently or maybe additional help is needed.
Most of us who work in agriculture do so because we love the life it’s connected to – the land, our families and nature. But we also have a tendency to work ourselves so hard that we can’t enjoy the abundance that surrounds us. A careful evaluation of time can help us enjoy life more while reducing risk and improving the quality of those work hours.
John Shutske is a professor and University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension specialist. Email john.shutske@wisc.edu to contact him.