K-State Research and Extension recognizes the financial stress that farmers and ranchers are experiencing due to low commodity prices and high input costs. More than ever, financial management of the operation is critical to long-term sustainability.
This workshop series will teach principles of recordkeeping to develop a balance sheet, income statement and a cash flow statement. Participants will work with a case farm to do performance analysis and understand how these statements can help with management decisions. Other special topics will include managing family living expenses, coping with mental stress and developing a whole-farm financial management plan.
The program will be a combination of broadcasted keynote speakers, local speakers, and facilitators to assist in completing the hands-on activities. The goal is for participants to acquire financial management skills they can apply directly to their farming or ranching operations.
The workshops are set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 22, 29, and Feb. Feb. 5. For a list of cities that will host the workshop, as well as contact information for program coordinators, visit http://www.agmanager.info/events/farm-financial-skills-kansas-women-agriculture.
For more information, contact Robin Reid, K-State Agricultural Economics at 785-532-0964 or LaVell Winsor, K-State Farm Analyst Program at 785-220-5451.
This program will be run as a series, so each night will build upon the material from the previous sessions. As such, participants will register for the entire 4-session series. A $40 registration fee will cover all meals and all program materials (local scholarships may be available). Registration deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 31; register at https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ba7iw2DgWzmmp6J. The first 500 participants to register will also receive a free farm financial management book.