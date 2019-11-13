Fendt unveils new 900 Series tractors

Fendt introduced fully redesigned Fendt 900 Series tractors to North American producers at the 2019 Farm Progress Show this summer in Decatur, Illinois.
Five new Fendt 900 Series tractors range from 296 to 415 horsepower and are all-around workhorses designed specifically to meet the needs of producers in North America and deliver unprecedented fuel efficiency, uptime and agronomic benefits.
These new Fendt tractors offer many of the cutting-edge technologies of the Fendt 1000 Series and are built upon Fendt’s 90 years of engineering innovation and manufacturing excellence for unequalled reliability.
They are powered by six-cylinder, 9.0L MAN engines with the low-rev engine concept working in unison with the Fendt tractor management system (TMS) and Fendt stepless VarioDrive continuously variable transmission (CVT). With this combination, the engine operates at a maximum engine speed of 1700 rpm, providing exceptional pulling power, using less fuel and reducing wear on the engine components.
Designed to fit any operation as the primary high horsepower tractor, they offer a light base weight with high ballasting capabilities, are compact and maneuverable, easy to configure and adapt to any operation and feature the Fendt-exclusive VarioGrip in-cab, tire inflation system that helps reduce yield-robbing compaction.
The new 900 Series tractors feature many of the technologies first introduced on the Fendt 1000 Series in agile, crop-friendly machines that will handle any task a crop producer, large-scale cattle operation or custom farming operation faces. As with all Fendt machines, they are backed by the Fendt Gold Star Customer Care full warranty and service for 36 months or 3,000 hours.
“If you’ve dreamed of having a totally reliable, high horsepower tractor that can tackle nearly every job on your farm and help lower your operating costs, the Fendt 900 Series tractor is one you will want to take a serious look at,” says Andrew Sunderman, tactical marketing manager for high horsepower tractors. “Fendt engineers designed and built these tractors with the goal of lowering the operating costs and providing optimum use for our customers.”
“To do that, they used technologies in common with the Fendt 1000 Series tractors, such as a MAN engine that operates with Fendt’s low engine-speed concept and the Fendt VarioDrive CVT transmission. These technologies have brought our 1000 Series customers a huge benefit that can clearly attribute savings to the bottom line. We fully expect to see the same level of performance and fuel efficiency in this smaller, more maneuverable package,” Sunderman said.
The 900 Series includes five models, the 930 (296 HP), 933 (326 HP), 936 (355 HP), 939 (385) and 942 (415 HP). The six-cylinder, 9.0L MAN engine with the low-rev engine concept works in unison with the Fendt tractor management system (TMS) and Fendt stepless VarioDrive continuously variable transmission (CVT). This combination allows the engine to operate at a maximum engine speed of 1700 rpm, providing exceptional pulling power while using less fuel and reducing wear on the engine components. Each of these design aspects helps reduce the cost of ownership over the life of the machine. Even more impressive than the low maximum engine speed is the tractor’s ability to deliver maximum torque from 1150 to 1400 rpm for maximum pulling power and effective power transfer, which maintains the desired ground speed and reduces wheel slip for minimal impact on the soil.
Row crop-friendly features benefit crop productivity, operation efficiency
“Our goal is to bring customers tools that help them increase their productivity while lowering their capital and input costs per acre,” Sunderman said. “To that end, the 900 Series tractors are designed to fit any operation as the primary high horsepower tractor. They offer a light base weight with high ballasting capabilities, are compact and maneuverable, easy to configure and adapt to any operation and feature the Fendt-exclusive VarioGrip in-cab, tire inflation system that helps reduce yield-robbing compaction.”
The operating weight of the five Fendt 900 machines ranges from just under 25,000 pounds up to 42,000. Their front mono-block ballasting system, with weights from 1,918 to 5,512 pounds, lets the operator quickly re-ballast the tractor for the job at hand. They are compact and agile. The narrow transaxle combined with the pull-in turn action provides a shorter, smoother, more precise turn for better maneuverability in tight spaces and with narrower implements. The maintenance-free double-wishbone front-axle suspension system also provides industry-leading ride comfort and stability on the road. With nearly 8 inches of vertical travel, it also ensures stable ground contact and traction on uneven field terrain.
The Fendt VarioGrip tire inflation system allows the operator to deflate tire pressure from the cab with the push of a button, providing up to 15 percent more tractive power and improved ground contact with reduced soil compaction in the field. This Fendt-first innovation also allows automatic tire inflation before traveling down the road, to improve handling and fuel efficiency at road speeds up to 31 mph. VarioGrip is controlled through the Varioterminal, which takes the guesswork out of achieving the right tire pressure for the best results. An extensive selection of wheel and tire options offers nearly limitless combinations to fit the needs of any operation.
