John Deere revamps 6M series tractors for 2020

The John Deere 6M Tractors, one of the company’s tractor series in the 110-195 horsepower range, is getting a significant makeover for 2020. The eight cab models of the 6M Tractors will feature improvements in comfort, visibility, maneuverability and technology not previously available in the mid-spec 6 Family Tractors, which are ideal for handling a wide variety of loader and PTO-driven operations.
“Because of their compact size, wide horsepower range and versatility, the 6M Tractors have been a popular power choice for a variety of dairy, livestock, hay and diversified ag customers, as well as roadside mowing and property maintenance, and other off-farm tasks such as snow removal,” said Lyle McMillan, marketing manager for John Deere 6 Family Tractors. “Based on extensive customer input and feedback, we’ve made the 2020 models even better by adding more options that customers can include based on what they want to accomplish and what best fit their operations.”
To start, John Deere has updated the cab comforts for all 6Ms to include new styling and a digital corner post display for improved visibility of machine functions, as well as options of a panoramic roof and more ergonomic controls. In addition, two of the more popular models, the 6110M and 6120M, have been redesigned with a 94.5-inch wheel base that’s 7 inches shorter with a sloped hood that provides an 18-foot front view distance for improved visibility for loader work.
“We’ve also improved ride quality on these two models, thanks to optional front-axle suspension and cab/loader suspension systems,” McMillan said. “The 6110M and 6120M may be the most versatile haying, feeding and all-around chore tractors we have on the market, ideal for many different types of on-farm and off-farm chores, and these changes make them an even better fit.”
Also, Deere has added the 140-hp 6140M model to the lineup, which addresses a sweet-spot in size, horsepower and capabilities that is most often requested by livestock producers and diversified ag operations. “The small-frame, 4-cylinder 6140M features 20-hp Intelligent Power Management (IPM) for extra power when needed and a short 101.6-inch wheelbase for great maneuverability in tight spaces,” McMillan said. “In fact, the 6110M, 6120M and 6130M will also have the 20-hp IPM power boost that many customers will find an attractive and useful feature for many applications when a bit more power is needed.”
Other optional new features for the 6M Series Tractors that add to operator comfort and performance include a compact CommandARM for fingertip machine and implement control; up to four electronic selective control valves (E-SCVs); and front hitch and PTO for mounting and operating front-end equipment. The new PowrReverser button on the joystick allows operators to change direction of travel without taking their hands off the steering wheel or loader joystick, and the optional hydraulic remote implement latch makes switching loader attachments easier and faster without leaving the cab.
Machines can be ordered loader-ready from the factory and matched with the John Deere 600R Loader. These loaders are designed to be small enough to match the design of the new 6110/6120M tractors and include more LED lights, a curved boom and underslung leveling links that improve overall loader performance for all types of operations. The 600R Loaders have over 4,100 pounds (1,860kg) of lift capacity and 154 inches (3.9m) of lift height with cycle time of less than 6 seconds.
New technology also is available on the 6M models for customers who want the precision guidance, telematics and other features often found in larger or higher spec tractors. This includes factory-installed AutoTrac guidance, available for the first time on the small-frame models, which is a great productivity-enhancing feature for customers using front-mounted and side mowing equipment. Another technology option available is JDLink telematics for fleet management, service updates and maintenance alerts.
“The 6M Tractors can be ordered with front hitch and PTO, which makes them much more versatile in operating equipment such as snow blowers, front-mounted mowers with rear side-pulls and other front-mounted and powered attachments customers may have,” McMillan added. “All these new features and options, especially the PowrReverser on the loader joystick and integrated AutoTrac guidance, will be popular with many customers and help make the 6M Tractors the most advanced, productive and durable utility tractor in this category.”
The revamped and redesigned 6M Series Tractors can be ordered as of Sept. 17 and will be available later in 2020. For more information on the full line of 6 Family Tractors, contact your local John Deere dealer or visit JohnDeere.com.