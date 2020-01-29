Advice for farmers and livestock producers to increase profitability will be featured in seminars set for four Kansas locations throughout February and March.
“The 580 WIBW Farm Profit Seminars are planned during February and March with all agriculture producers invited,” announced Greg Akagi.
For the past decade, the complimentary supper programs have been coordinated by the 580 WIBW Farm Department, explained Akagi, farm director.
All seminars are Wednesday evenings including Feb. 5, St. Marys; Feb. 19, Emporia; March 4, Holton; and March 18, Garnett.
Each session will kick off with supper provided by seminar sponsors who will have displays for attendees to visit. To make sure nobody goes away hungry, reservations are required by calling local county Extension offices or emailing greg.akagi@alphamediausa.com.
Three speakers have been lined up for each seminar to discuss commodity outlooks, government assistance programs and financing information.
Sponsorships are available featuring radio commercials, recognition, posters, displays and more by contacting Frank Buchman at 785-228-7259 or frank.buchman@alphamediausa.com.
Frank J. Buchman is a writer and rancher located in the Kansas Flint Hills.