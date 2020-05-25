“He’s only one out of nearly six million living to such maturity.”
Carrol Joy of Alta Vista, Kansas is unique. So distinctive most modern calculators won’t readily tally exactly how many who’ve seen as much as he’s experienced.
It was certainly a different time when Joy was born a century ago on the farm where he lives today. The Morris County farmer has only vague reflection of those renowned “Roaring 20s,” but sharp is memory of lifetime experiences. Born May 16, 1920, Joy will be center of attention for the 100th birthday party planned by his family this month.
“I’ve seen a lot, many experiences, great times, but my family is the best. I’m so proud of them,” Joy declared.
Never shy, Joy visited nonstop for nearly two hours recently, recalling life of a centenarian.
“I’m doing pretty well, feel good, healthy I think, but sometimes I forget the exact dates of things,” he said.
Maybe so, but few can have any qualm with what Joy says. Most weren’t around then and sure don’t have his quite precise reflection of days gone by.
“I was the youngest child of my parents Ross and Bertha May (Hesser) Joy. Hope and Bud came around before I did,” he said. “My grandfather bought the farm in 1906 and moved here from Republic in 1909.
“We were a farm family. Worked horses, milked cows, had chickens, butchered our meat, Mom raised a garden. We didn’t have electricity, indoor plumbing or a telephone, things people take for granted nowadays.”
Fond memory is when his dad got their first tractor.
“It was a Fordson. But he wouldn’t let me drive it for the longest time,” said Joy, not recalling their first automobile.
Pleasant Ridge was just a mile and a half south of home, so Joy went there to grade school and also Sunday school.
“Mom made sure all of us didn’t ever miss church. She was a stickler on that,” he admitted.
Attending Alta Vista High School, Joy graduated in 1938 with a class of 27 students.
“I think I’m the only one still around,” he noted.
Farming was to be his livelihood and Joy joined the family operation on 278 acres.
“We milked a dozen cows by hand Grade B dairy, then got a milking machine became Grade A,” he counted.
Despite mechanization and seeming prosperity brought in the 1920, times changed in the next decade.
“Times were not easy on the farm,” Joy insisted. “The stock market crash of 1929, then hot and dry, no rain the Dust Bowl of the ‘Dirty 30s.’ We thought it was bad, but there was more trouble ahead.”
The Japanese Navy attacked the United States Army on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, initiating World War II.
Joy’s conversation picked up adrenaline: “I did not get drafted. I joined the Army.”
Worldwide difficulties for all, Joy anxiously remembered his important part.
“With my cousin Don Fisher and his cousin Hal Fisher, we decided to enlist. I wanted to get in the Air Corps,” Joy said. “We went to Wichita and then returned to Fort Riley and were sworn in Jan. 9, 1942.”
With new uniforms, the new soldiers were given their first immunizations and put on a train to Leavenworth. Another round of vaccinations was given the soldiers before taking a different train to Wichita Falls, Texas, for additional immunizations.
“They kept giving us the shots. The same shots three times in a row,” Joy enjoys repeating the story. “We were shot three times.”
Basic training was in Wichita Falls.
“There was closed order drill, nothing else, no rifles, nothing,” Joy said. “I was on guard duty one night with five rounds of ammunition after an officer dropped them on the floor. They told me not to put them in the gun but I did.”
Airplane mechanics school soon began.
“They gave us old books,” Joy said. “We were looking at them, and the instructors insisted, ‘don’t just stand around and look at them.’
“They gave two of us a couple of brooms and told us to sweep out the hanger. We missed most of one day of the school sweeping the hangar,” Joy said with a grin.
The soldiers were trained to work on entire airplanes.
“Each type of plane had particular tech orders covering everything about the aircraft,” said Joy, who still has his little pad with training notes.
Joy went on to Santa Monica, California, then Key Field, Mississippi.
“The 514 Squadron/406 Fighter Bomber Squadron was activated in early 1943,” he said. It arrived in England on April 4, 1944, flying the first operational support mission into France on May 9, 1944.
“Our squadron flew support for the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, and arrived as a group in Omaha Beach, France, on July 20, 1944,” Joy remembered.
Building temporary airfields only miles from the front lines, the squadron moved from location to location across France.
“During the Battle of the Bulge, we provided close ground support for the 101st Airborne as they fought for survival from Mourmelon, France,” Joy continued. “I was delighted that we could get our planes in the air to give help to the ‘Battered Bastards’ of Bastogne.
“We moved to Y-94 at Handorf, Germany, and ran operations until the war’s end. I had close to 200 missions at that time,” Joy calculated.
He served as a staff sergeant being a crew chief for the P-47 Thunderbolts. His first plane was the “Sheriff of Los Angeles,” and the last one was “Paula.”
As a mechanic, Joy kept planes flying. His crew served for one whole year, 115 successful flights, with not a single plane returning with no mechanical issues.
Joy earned the Bronze Star after 75 successful flights. He was also awarded the ETO Ribbon, two Presidential Unit Citations, and a Good Conduct medal.
He was discharged from the Army on Oct. 13, 1945, but served another three years in the Army Reserves.
“So I had nearly seven years of service to my country,” Joy said.
Leaving the war front, Joy returned to New York and rode a train to Fort Leavenworth and on to Manhattan.
“I got enough money to call the operator to tell my folks to come after me I wanted to get back home,” Joy said.
A year later he had a blind date with Edna Mae Hultgren at White City. They were married on her 21st birthday, Jan. 30, 1949, in White City. The couple was married 63 years before her passing Nov. 3, 2012.
They have four children: Linda and Duane Peter, Liberty, Missouri; Gary Joy, Chicago, Illinois; Cathy and Jerry Hutchinson, Manhattan, Kansas; and Sharon and Ron Brown, Manhattan, Kansas; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A highlight of the family has been attending numerous World War II reunions of Joy’s 406 Fighter Group around the country.
There’ve been incalculable changes in 100 years of Joy’s life.
“I can hardly comprehend all of the technology there is today. My dad and grandfathers just wouldn’t believe it,” he speculated. “Agriculture is completely different now than when they were farming.”
What does Joy credit for his longevity? He’s uncertain.
“I’ve always kept busy on the farm, enjoyed country living and following activities of my wife, our children, and grandchildren. I intend to just keep living, reminiscing and enjoying the good life for which I’ve been blessed,” Joy said.