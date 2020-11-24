MANHATTAN, Kan. – For many Kansas 4-H members, it’s decision time.
Photography, citizenship, communications, woodworking, foods and nutrition…
“It all looks like fun; it all looks interesting,” said Amy Sollock, a 4-H youth development specialist in southwest Kansas. “But how do you decide and select which project a child wants to enroll in?”
… leadership, space tech, visual or performing arts, shooting sports or any of several livestock or animal projects.
In all, Kansas 4-H offers 34 projects that youth can participate in each year, but Sollock cautions new and returning members against getting too ambitious in selecting which activities they will participate in.
“Time is something to consider; some projects require more time than others,” she said. “I advise families – especially new families – to stick with just one or two projects your first couple of years so you don’t get overwhelmed.”
For example, she said, the dog and livestock projects require more time than, say, an arts and crafts or foods project. Animals need daily care.
“And expenses are a consideration,” Sollock said. “In the beef project, there are the upfront costs of purchasing a market steer, and then you need to feed and take care of the animal, including vet expenses.”
A project like reading, by comparison, may only require purchasing a couple books.
Sollock said the Kansas 4-H program has an online project selection guide that helps youth and their families make sensible decisions. “That guide,” she said, “talks you through the projects we offer, learning outcomes, what you might exhibit at the county fair and what curriculum you will work through to guide your learning.”
Some project areas may need adult volunteers, which is an opportunity for parents to participate alongside their child.
“Talk with your local extension agent about possible volunteer opportunities,” Sollock said.
Once youth select a project, Sollock said it’s important to set goals for the year, something she calls “the 4-H learning pathway.”
“If you have a plan, you’re more likely to succeed and accomplish the things you set out to accomplish,” she said.
Sollock listed three areas that should be addressed by the youth’s goals:
- Action – how are you going to do something.
- Results – specifically, what are you going to do.
- Timetable – when will the actions be taken and when will they be completed.
“Time always gets away from us, right?” Sollock said. “If you know ahead of time you want to get something done over winter break, that’s a lot more achievable than getting to Spring Break and wishing you had done something in December or January.”
“Having a plan keeps you on track and you’re more likely to attain all your goals and accomplish things than if you go haphazardly about your year.”
More information about 4-H and registration for the upcoming program year is available online.