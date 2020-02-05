PRATT, Kan. — Anglers, respool your lines and stock up those tackle boxes, because the online version of the 2020 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary is now available on ksoutdoors.com. To download the free PDF document, visit ksoutdoors.com/fishing and click “Download Fishing Regulations Summary.”
New this year is a sneak peek of the 2020 Kansas Fishing Forecast, highlighting Kansas’ Top 10 Fishing Locations, and an updated directory with phone numbers for your local game warden, fisheries biologist and more. Printed copies of this full-color, 54-page publication will soon be available wherever licenses are sold.
In the 2020 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary, anglers will find license and permit pricing, current regulations, length and creel limits, and more.
Several regulations new for 2020 are listed as well, including:
Reduced duplicate license fees to $2.50 if printed from a license vendor, or free if printed from home at kshuntfishcamp.com
The option to store licenses and permits on a mobile device
The use of text messages to report illegal activity to local game wardens
The ability to electronically tag paddlefish using the department’s electronic carcass tag system
Apart from helpful information, anglers will also get to enjoy illustrations of Kansas’ most popular game fish by world-renowned Kansas artist Joseph Tomelleri.
Download a copy of the 2020 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary today, and start wetting those lines.
To purchase a fishing license online, visit kshuntfishcamp.com.