MANHATTAN, Kan. — Six couples have been honored as the 2019 class of Kansas Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers at a banquet held March 13 at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan.
The program, which is in its 93rd year, recognizes Kansas farm families for their leadership in agriculture, environmental stewardship and service to their communities. The award is co-sponsored by K-State Research and Extension and Kansas Farmer magazine.
Below are short biographies of each couple and radio profiles that aired on the Agriculture Today radio program the week of March 9-13.
The honorees for 2019 are:
Grant and Gayla Corley — Anderson County
Grant Corley’s passion for providing a food source for others began at age 12 when he purchased his first tractor. His love for agriculture eventually led to a prosperous farming operation and seed plant near Garnett.
Grant has also been active on the county fair and Farm Bureau boards, and served as a member of the National Guard for many years.
After earning a nursing degree, Gayla married Grant and began helping with the farm operation. She served in the U.S. Army Corps for nearly four years, then as a nurse at the Anderson County hospital until retirement. Her dedication to healthcare led her on medical missions to developing countries.
Both have volunteered as 4-H project leaders and county fair superintendents. They have taught Sunday school classes and Bible school at their local church.
The couple has three children: Gaylene (and husband Lawrence Comfort) of Westphalia; Gaylette (and husband Shawn Conard) of Minneola; and Gaylon (and wife Heather Wootton) of Garnett. The Corleys also have 15 grandchildren.
Mark and Eva Gardiner — Clark County
Mark and Eva Gardiner are not only operating a successful cattle operation near Ashland, they’re also positively impacting the angus industry nationwide.
Mark, who owns Gardiner Angus Ranch in partnership with two brothers, manages the day-to-day activities of the registered and commercial Angus herd. The business’s embryo and artificial insemination program has grown into one of the largest in the country.
Since 2008, genomic information has been collected on all bulls, heifers and commercial females to generate better resources for the following year’s breeding decisions. Their carcass data collection represents 43% of the American Angus Association’s national database.
The couple has established the Henry and Nan Gardiner Marketing Center, which features smart technology for internet bidding at sales, and video conferencing. They have previously received the National Cattlemen’s Foundation Vision Award and a regional award as the NCBA’s Cattle Business of the Century.
They have established the Henry C. Gardiner Scholarship, and Global Food Systems Lecture Series at Kansas State University, and have hosted 40 American university students for internships at the ranch.
In the community, Mark and Eva are involved in the Ashland United Methodist Church. Mark has served on the Ashland School Board, Kansas Beef Council and Kansas Angus Association. Eva, who has earned a veterinary degree as well as certification in veterinary acupuncture, is a member of the Ashland Community Foundation Board.
The couple has three sons: Cole, Ransom and Quanah.
Doug and Saundra McGraw — Finney County
Farming runs in the family for Doug and Saundra McGraw. Growing up on their parents’ farms in Gray County introduced them to the rural lifestyle, which led to their own successful careers cultivating the land.
They introduced a number of progressive management practices to their wheat and alfalfa business, including low-drift nozzles for irrigation, reduced tillage and a two-way plow that enhanced the soil profile.
Doug attended Kansas State University before becoming a partner with his father. He was a member of the local soil conservation board and the National Association of Conservation Districts. In 1992, he was honored with the Conservation Award for Irrigation.
He has also been a member of the National Village Missions Board, which coordinates assigning pastors to rural churches.
Saundra earned a nursing degree and worked at a hospital in Garden City. She has kept her license current so that she could serve as a volunteer nurse in the community. She has also served on the local extension council and as county fair supervisor.
As chairman of the Finney County Fair Board, Doug helped facilitate the development of a new arena and plaza. Saundra helped to found a local chapter for the Christian Women’s Club. Recently, the couple started a project called ‘Redeeming Pierceville:’ they are cleaning town lots in hopes of improving the community’s culture.
The couple has four children: Jeff, who lives in Denver; Jennifer (and husband Marty Gleason), of Garden City; Joanna (and husband Brian Schmeeckle) of Garden City; and Jera (and husband Ryan Brady) of Garden City. The McGraws also have seven grandchildren.
David and Janet Olson — Brown County
David Olson farms the same land that his father and grandfather once farmed near Hiawatha. He credits his agriculture degree, continuing education and membership in the Kansas Corn Association for helping him run a successful farm.
The family’s farm relies on precision agriculture to apply fertilizers and testing soil nutrients, among other tasks. Doing so, David says, has helped the farm to maximize yields for each crop. They routinely rotate corn and soybeans to increase soil health.
“We work hard to sustain our farm to be a profitable business that contributes to the economy, deal fairly with and have good relationships within the community, and most importantly the environmental issues of good steward of the land,” the couple said.
Janet has been the organist at the Zion Lutheran Church of Everest, Kansas for 34 years. After earning a bachelor’s degree in business, she worked at the Union State Bank, and has served on the local school board and as a substitute teacher. She was a 4-H project leader and community leader for many years.
The couple has two sons: Jeremy (and wife Sarah) of Hiawatha; and Taylor (and wife Taylor) of Blue Springs, Missouri. The Olsons also have three grandchildren.
Richard and Denise Swenson — Cloud County
Richard and Denise Swenson operate a combined crop operation and Hereford herd north of Concordia. They also have recently purchased two meat processing facilities and created Swenson Meat Processing.
The couple say that rotating crops and livestock has improved their land’s overall health and created multiple marketing avenues. In addition to selling commodity crops, their beef is sold through stories in Concordia and Salina. They market grass-finished and grain-finished beef to meet their customer’s varying preferences.
Richard is a long-time member of the American Hereford Association, Kansas Hereford Association and Kansas Farm Bureau. He tested and championed his stock by participating in regional bull tests and exhibiting at the Kansas State Fair.
Denise is a program manager for the Cloud County 4-H program. She has been closely involved with the Kansas Hereford Women’s group and Concordia Lutheran Church. She is also a member of the Concordia Public Schools Council, and volunteers her time judging 4-H events.
They have also hosted the World Hereford Tour with visitors from 11 countries. Among their honors, they have won awards for Kansas Hereford Breeder of the Year, and Golden Breeder Award (American Hereford Association); and have been recognized as a Farm Bureau Century Farm.
They have three sons: Ryan, Kevin and Benjamin.
Richard and Karen Works — Allen County
While the Works family’s agriculture history in Allen County dates back to 1856, they are also forward-thinkers.
Richard, who graduated from Kansas State University, is a graduate of the Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program, and currently serves as a board member. He has also been a county commissioner for 24 years and is involved with the U.S. Grains Council Board of Directors.
Karen majored in home economics at K-State and is a licensed dietitian. She has been a child nutrition consultant for the Kansas State Department of Education, and is committee chair for the Kansas School Food Service Association. She is also the bookkeeper for Works Farms and has many supporting roles.
The couple is active in the local 4-H program, church, school, Rotary Club and other community events.
“The key guidelines for which we have been successful in business and as leaders in the community include being honest, reliable and having strong moral values,” they said. “It helps to have a good sense of humor, optimism and a spirit of adventure. We are lucky to share our time, talents and energy to make our community a better place.”
The couple has two children: Adams (and wife Kayla) of Overland Park; and Sarah (and husband Mike McIntire) of Houston. The Works have three grandchildren.