Sloppy Joes

Thanks to Chris Cernik Frazier of Bellevue, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
• 1 lb hamburger
• ½ cup chopped onion
• ½ tsp salt
• 1 tsp chili powder
• 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
• 2 tbsp brown sugar
• 1 cup ketchup
• 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
Directions
• Brown hamburger and onion. Drain well.
• Reduce heat and season the meat with the salt, chili powder, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Mix well, then add ketchup and vinegar.
• Simmer mixture until most of the liquid has evaporated.
Send recipes to katy.moore@lee.net or Midwest Messenger, Attn: Katy Moore, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061