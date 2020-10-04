Sloppy Joes

Thanks to Chris Cernik Frazier of Bellevue, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!

Ingredients

• 1 lb hamburger

• ½ cup chopped onion

• ½ tsp salt

• 1 tsp chili powder

• 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

• 2 tbsp brown sugar

• 1 cup ketchup

• 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Directions

• Brown hamburger and onion. Drain well.

• Reduce heat and season the meat with the salt, chili powder, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Mix well, then add ketchup and vinegar.

• Simmer mixture until most of the liquid has evaporated.

