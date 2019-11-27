Thanks to Joyce Frazier of Jefferson, Iowa, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 1 – 3 oz package of cream cheese
- 1 lb powered sugar
- Spearmint or peppermint flavoring
- Food coloring
Directions
Mix cream cheese and powdered sugar together. Working dough by hand, begin adding flavoring and coloring two to four drops at a time until it reaches your desired concentration.
Once finished blending, form dough into small balls and roll in sugar. Place in a candy mold or flatten into circles, then spread out on wax paper and set out overnight. The next day, package mints into a container and freeze until ready to use.
