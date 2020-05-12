As many parents juggle working from home, schooling at home and finding ways to keep kids occupied during COVID-19, the Kansas State Fair and the Hutchinson Art Center have come up with a virtual outdoor competition.
Budding artists of all ages across Kansas are invited to transform their driveways, sidewalks or any place they have gained permission to use – with chalk art that celebrates "All Things Kansas" and the Kansas State Fair.
“Imaginations and creativity have no such constraints,” said Amy Bickel, the Fair’s marketing director. “This is a way to celebrate our great state and brighten up the pavement while social distancing.”
Bickel said the Fair’s competitive exhibits department came up with the idea and explored having a sidewalk chalk competition during the Fair. With social distancing and people being encouraged to stay at home, the Fair decided to make the competition virtual and team up with Hutchinson Art Center in an effort to give Kansans a creative outlet.
“It’s great the Kansas State Fair is taking this opportunity to engage virtually during this uncertain time,” said Hutchinson Art Center Director Patrick Calvillo. “It’s wonderful seeing everyone taking pride in our great state and showing their appreciation through their art. The Kansas State Fair is one of our most anticipated events during the year, and it enables us to showcase how great Kansas is and gives us the opportunity to come together as a community.”
Hutchinson Art Center will be judging the competition. The center has already received a number of entries from across the state that features a state fair or Kansas theme.
The Fair is giving away one State Fair Kids' Pack in the youth category (ages 12 and under) and a Season Pass in the adult category. The art center is providing a gift bag for each winner, as well.
Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25. All images could be used in social media posts. Begin submitting photo entries (one with the artist and without the artist) through May 15 by emailing Amy.Bickel@ks.gov. Please include name and age with each submission.
Once winners are announced, Kansans will be able to vote for their favorite chalk art entry from the contest’s runner ups.
For more information, email Amy.Bickel@ks.gov or hutchartcenter@gmail.com.