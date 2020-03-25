For several decades, seasoned Kansas gardener and farmer Margaret Benyshek has planted her vegetable garden based on specific recommended spring planting dates from the Farmers Almanac or Cappers Planting Guide.
“Several years ago, I had raised a half bushel of carrots and while digging them up, a neighbor commented that they were never able to raise carrots out here,” Benyshek said. “I think it’s because I plant by the moon (the Farmers Almanac recommendation). I don’t know if that makes sense to anybody, but that’s what I do.
“The majority of the times I’ve planted that way, I’ve had good luck with the garden. Last year, it rained and was too muddy, but the farmers’ crops had the same problem,” she added, acknowledging the El Nino made 2019 a rough year throughout Kansas, Nebraska and much of the Midwest region.
The Cuba, Kansas resident said she was able to salvage part of her garden during last year’s rugged season. She attributed some of that success to digging out her onions and potatoes early.
Even before this year’s 2020 spring thaw, the lively senior citizen already made her list and rounded-up seeds, preparing to plant myriad tasty vegetables — tomatoes, potatoes, onions, peas, carrots, radishes, beets, green beans and sweet corn.
“Through the years, I’ve also planted pumpkins, squash, peppers, poppy seed, saffron, Bohemian beans, herbs and sunflowers, so I’m versatile,” she noted.
Benyshek also enjoys planting garlic and dill.
Canning is Margaret’s other hobby. She cans most of the vegetables she plants, although she mostly sticks with tomatoes. She often grinds and freezes carrots, and will later use them in a carrot/pineapple salad. She added that she uses the water bath method when preserving her produce.
Benyshek loves fresh corn and preserving it is another one of her specialties.
“Freezing corn works, so I cut it off the cob and put it in the deep freeze, and it’s just like fresh corn when you drop it the boiling water for three minutes, put a little salt and pepper and butter,” she said, smiling.
First and foremost for her garden is tilling the soil, which her son Arlan will handle.
And she has a special for planting corn and green beans.
“I soak the seed the night before, it gives them a boost,” she shared.
Also, when planting, Benyshek waters the row, then plants the seeds, and covers them up.
She added that watering the garden depends on rain.
“Sometimes I use the sprinkler,” Benyshek said. “I make rows between the crops and water down the row, and move the hose once in a while.”
It’s a process. The longtime gardener said it’s important to keep weed pressure down; Benyshek hoes her garden but will resort to hand-pulling weeds if it becomes necessary.
“The potatoes can be especially tricky,” she said. “You don’t want cracks in the dirt around the potatoes. You have the keep the dirt hoed up around the plant, so the potatoes don’t get sunburned.”
There are a few steps in the process, but Margaret prefers eating and growing her own vegetables, which makes it worth the time and effort.
“Other than one summer when I broke my two wrists, I’ve had a garden every year ever since I got married,” she reflected.
Margaret was 25 years old when she married Eugene Benyshek in 1957, and moved from Clifton, Kansas to a farm near Cuba, Kansas. Since Gene’s passing in 2010, Benyshek has become very involved in many activities in the community. Gardening and farming have always been second nature to the lively senior citizen.
“My mother always had a garden,” Benyshek said. “My sister and I always helped plant, hoe and can. I didn’t have a brother, so we helped my dad. I used to drive a tractor, and helped dad cut cane.
“One time, the horses ran away, pulling me with them. I helped plow and cultivate corn, and I worked in the hay fields.”
Besides gardening, Margaret thrives on keeping her fingers in the proverbial pie of farming.
“When it comes time to harvest, I like helping Arlan; I was there today helping. What I mostly help him with during harvest is going from field to field, and ... I like working cattle,” she grinned.
Cultivating the fruits of her labor, and enjoying the health that it reaps, Margaret determinedly said, “I’ll always have a garden as long as I’m able.”
Amy Hadachek can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.