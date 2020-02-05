HAYS, Kan. — Planning for the future is vital and families must take steps to ensure assets for the next generation. To support Kansas families through the process, K-State Research and Extension is partnering with Fort Hays State University-Small Business Development Center to host a “Thriving Across Generations: Succession Planning in Rural Kansas” program on Wednesday, March 11 from 5:30-9 p.m. The event will be at the Fort Hays State University Memorial Union, 700 College Drive in Hays.
The featured speaker for this event is Rick Feltenberger, regional director at the FHSU Kansas Small Business Development Center. Participants will also choose one of three breakout sessions. Farm succession planning will be led by Roger McEowen, professor of agricultural law and taxation at Washburn University’s School of Law. Tom Byler with both Emporia State University and Washburn SBDCs will discuss Small Business Succession. FHSU’s Tony Gabel will speak about estate plans for farm families.
The early registration of $20 per person includes a meal and an estate planning notebook. Register online at https://www.northwest.k-state.edu/events/thriving_across_generations/index.html; early registration is due by Monday, March 9. Registration of $30 will be accepted at the door and includes a meal and materials. For questions, call the Cottonwood District Extension office at 785-628-9430.