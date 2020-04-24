OLATHE, Kan. — An upcoming free webinar aims to provide farmers’ market growers and direct marketing farmers and ranchers an opportunity to expand their potential customer base by implementing electronic benefit transfer/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT/SNAP) and other electronic payments.
Kansas State University and the University of Missouri Extension are hosting the webinar from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 28 to outline the MarketLink free EBT/SNAP equipment program.
Food safety specialist Londa Nwadike, who holds dual appointments with both universities, said that farmers market and direct marketing farmers may qualify to receive free equipment that enables them to accept EBT/SNAP payments, with options for processing other electronic payments, too.
The April 28 webinar will teach participants how to access and use this benefit.
Registration for the free webinar is available online. Prior to the webinar, Nwadike urged growers to get a head start by using an assessment tool to help determine eligibility to receive free equipment.
MarketLink is a program of the National Association of Farmers Market Nutrition Programs. In partnership with the USDA and Novo Dia Group, MarketLink helps farmers and markets with the SNAP retailer application and connects them with free app-based SNAP electronic benefit transfer processing equipment.
More information about MarketLink is available online.