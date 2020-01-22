WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas State University officials will present the most current information on how to grow hemp in Kansas, based on the first year of research trials at university test plots across the state.
The Industrial Hemp Conference is scheduled for Feb. 4 at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, located at 7001 W. 21st Street North in Wichita (near the intersection of 21st Street and Ridge Road). The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
Registration costs $50 per person if received by Jan. 28, or $75 after that date. Officials encourage interested persons to register early because seating is limited.
Registration is available online at www.bit.ly/kshempconf, or by calling 316-788-0492.
The conference is open to all, from the beginning grower to those considering growing industrial hemp on a larger scale. Topics include disease and insect protection, regulations, lab testing opportunities, and growing hemp in high tunnels.
Officials from the John C. Pair Horticultural Research Center and the Olathe Horticulture Research and Extension Center, where hemp is also being grown and tested, are part of the conference agenda.
For more information or to ask a question before or after the conference, visit the K-State Industrial Hemp Facebook page (@kstateindustrialhemp).