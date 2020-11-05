Farmers this fall were watching weather forecasts as closely as their crops, hoping for rain to propel winter wheat emergence.
Wheat planting happened at a pace about 20% ahead of Kansas’ long-term average, but dry conditions affected stand establishment.
“In many cases, the crop won’t emerge until it receives some precipitation,” said Romulo Lollato, Kansas State University state specialist for wheat and forage.
Farmers across Kansas were remaining steadfast and hopeful, even with relatively dry ground.
“Our wheat is all planted. We finished in mid-October. We’re down some in acres, but at least the price is better,” said Jason Stoffer, a fourth-generation farmer in Dickinson County who farms with his father Curtis Stoffer in Abilene, Kansas and his own four young children. “Now, we just hope for the best.”
Dewayne Kalivoda of Cuba, Kansas, who farms with his son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Delorie Kalivoda of Narka, Kansas, said some wheat acres got planted to moisture, and others were planted after beans.
“We’ve had a few showers — more like a big dew, just enough to settle the dust,” said Dewayne Kalivoda, who finished planting Oct. 17.
As long as the seed is dry and viable in the soil, it should emerge in the fall or winter whenever it rains, Lollato said. The concern is if there was enough moisture in the soil for the seed to start germination, but not enough for seedlings to develop.
“Then, the crop might die from drought,” Lollato said. “Otherwise, if the seed is dry, I’ve seen fields planted in September emerge in February — but fields planted now will ‘act’ as if they were planted later as the emergence date will be much later.”
Much of Kansas received about 0.10 inches through Oct. 22 while normal precipitation for October is: 2.30 inches.
The Oct. 26 snowfall helped somewhat.
Mary Knapp, assistant state climatologist at Kansas State University in Manhattan, reported Kansas snow totals varied between 1-2 inches. Two inches of snow fell at Hays, which melted down to equal 0.12 of an inch of precipitation, 1 inch at Dodge City Airport, 2 inches in Utica, and 2 inches in Cuba.
The Oct. 22 drought monitor showed all of Kansas at least abnormally dry. About 35% of the state was in moderate drought, 8% severe drought, and 2% in extreme drought.
Seventy-nine percent of topsoil was classified as short to very short for soil moisture.
Long-term research out of Garden City showed that a wheat crop emerging as late as February or early March could still vernalize and head out, and produce yield, Lollato said.
“But the later it emerges, the lower the yield potential usually is,” he added.
If dry conditions continue, an option is waiting to plant a row crop next summer, although little subsoil moisture would still remain, Lollato said.
Rain forecasts are key.
“If we receive timely rain and cool weather during grain fill next year, there is still the possibility of good yields,” said John Holman, Ph.D., professor of cropping systems and agronomy at K-State’s Western Kansas Agricultural Research Center in Garden City.
Retired K-State agronomy professor Jim Shroyer routinely talks with farmer friends across the state, and he’s heard their worries. Wheat can be planted late into fall, he advises them, but seeding rates need to be adjusted upwards to compensate for the lack of fall tillering.
Agronomist Stu Duncan agrees. The extension specialist in the Northeast Region office in Manhattan suggests seeding rates up to 100-120 pounds per acre, even if not planting after corn, soybeans or grain sorghum.
Shroyer noted any “hard packing rain” causing surface compaction or a soil crusting problem wouldn’t allow seedlings to emerge. In that case, farmers may have to replant.
La Niña’s cold, relatively dry impacts might linger into spring 2021.
“During the next several months, drought combined with periods of cold weather across the Plains from Nebraska southward could lead to poor establishment of winter wheat and ongoing stress on rangeland and pastures,” USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said.
But individual storms could help buck that trend, he said.