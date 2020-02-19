Berryton, Kansas
It has been a very slow couple of weeks since our last report. The combination of intermittent bad weather and various illnesses making their way through our household has kept our family very much tied to the house. Fortunately, neither the weather nor the illnesses were very much trouble — more like inconveniences than real problems — but it put some sand in the gears of our schedules.
The planter is just about ready to go to work. The new part installations are almost complete, and then it can move out of the shop and make room for the next projects. I have a different fertilizer applicator this year that will band fertilizer below the corn rows, and I need to get it all hooked up and figured out. I’m hoping that we can show a measurable boost to yields using this placement method. If the spring weather remains cold and wet, I would imagine we are still several weeks away from getting in the field. Seasonal temperatures with the occasional cold snap like we will have this week are generally keeping the ground frozen and the plentiful moisture locked in. The bare spots in the field are still soaked. Considering our tendency to get dry in the summer, I refuse to complain about that.
The market continues to make its case that grain in our area should be moving. Basis levels have been tightening further through February. Local levels are now corn +0.10, soybeans -0.28; and hard red wheat -0.05. — Ryan Johnson