Warren Buffett once said, “in order to succeed, you must first survive.” In farming, there are of course many things that impact survival and success, and few of them are completely within our control. One area that I focus on intently is marketing. Every day the market gives me a price, and I can take it or leave it. The question is, how to make that decision?
So here we are, starting off the new crop marketing year with November bean futures around $9.80 and December corn around $4.00. This makes me think about a few things. I first look at my projected margins and consider the percent of the 2020 crop I have sold outright. I started selling 2020 beans in November of 2018 at prices very close to what they are at now. I sold another 15% of my 2020 soybeans the other day, pushing me toward 75% sold. I know this is an uncommon strategy, but my financials say these prices gives me a comfortable margin. I will sell no more beans until I have a read on what my actual yields will look like. I own put options on the remainder, to set a floor without obligating delivery.
If corn prices hang in this neighborhood, I will soon sell another 10% of the 2020 crop, again with put options protecting my down side on unsold bushels. I am generally more aggressive selling corn at lower margins than beans today for two reasons. First, combined with my bean sales, I can sell corn at a smaller profit and still have a good overall bottom line. The second reason is physical market fundamentals — with fertilizer prices looking to be notably below last year, $4.00 board prices available now for the intrepid hedger, and many millions of acres (likely) coming back into production this year, I wager that corn production will surprise to the upside and prices to the downside. This view is speculative, but it incrementally informs my decisions.
The first time I sold bushels for a crop that was nowhere near grown, it was a difficult decision. I can’t be the only one who gets nervous about selling something that doesn’t yet exist. The decision would have been paralyzing without having a written plan I can lean on when my emotions get in the way. The more I follow the plan — especially at prices that allow me to cover a substantial portion of my total costs with substantial bushels yet unsold — the more I appreciate the feeling that I am reducing the number of risks to my farm’s survival, and improving the odds of success.
Local basis: corn even, soybeans -0.50, hard red wheat -0.10. — Ryan Johnson