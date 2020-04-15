Berryton, Kansas
Field work has finally commenced. We had a stretch of two weeks with only 0.3 inches of rain. The wheat was top-dressed just before that one small rain, which was just enough. After that, we really began to dry out sufficiently well to begin getting fertilizer down on corn ground.
I am using a new style of applicator this year, putting down a dry fertilizer blend in a band along with anhydrous. We are about 15% done as of this writing. So far, I like the looks of the strip on the surface and also how the band placement looks down in the ground. It would have looked even better if I had time to do it last fall, but that wasn’t in the cards. The machine can get it down as much as 6 inches deep. I will plant back near the band and see how that goes this year. It’s a rented machine, so I’ll have a decision to make moving into this fall.
With more rain in the forecast near the end of this week, I would guess we have more than a week before fertilizer work is finished. Planting will begin as soon as we can swap operations. We had relatively small rainfall totals as that last big cold front came through, so I remain optimistic that we can get a substantial amount of work done this week. I’m really looking forward to seeing a new crop emerge.
The pandemic effect on the markets has made for interesting times, and geography and business lines certainly matter on how bad things have become for any individual producer. I don’t deliver corn into an ethanol market. My corn goes to Topeka — which is a major rail terminal — and to local cattle feeders. Export and feed demand haven’t dropped anything like ethanol demand, and our local market hasn’t changed much yet as a result.
Soybean meal demand has increased since ethanol-supplied feed sources have taken a major hit with plant shutdowns, and basis at our soybean delivery points have held up very well. The most direct hit has come to my crop’s end-users — animal agriculture. Dairies are dumping milk that can’t find a buyer; fat cattle prices have collapsed; the country’s largest hog processing plant has shut down due to a rampant COVID infection in that facility. These are major disruptions, and I expect consequences for basis levels in our local market as time progresses, consequences which in other places have already created unprecedented hardship with unthinkable speed. I hope those struggling in our industry can weather this.
Local basis levels: corn -0.03, soybeans -0.38; hard red wheat -0.05. — Ryan Johnson