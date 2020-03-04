Berryton, Kansas
The spring weather throughout the forecast has me energized to get started with the season. Equipment preparations are approaching completion and seed deliveries should begin in about two weeks. The warm days on tap have me hopeful that we can get started applying fertilizer soon, but we still have a ways to go drying out before that can happen. In the meantime, I will have finished hauling all the soybeans out of the bins into town.
There is a lot of talk out there about how wet things are across much of middle America, and how we could be looking at a replay of 2019’s challenging wet conditions. Being where we are, and how many years we see hot dry summers impacting yields, I have mixed emotions about that possibility.
Being wet gives us a better chance for good outcomes here than being dry. Last year was difficult, but I learned a lot about how we could manage through those conditions in the future to improve our outcomes. If I had to have another year like the last one, I would probably prefer to have it happen again now while the lessons are still fresh in my head. The one notable difference at the moment is that this time last year was still fairly cold where we are. We didn’t break 60 degrees until the middle of March, and had lows in the 20s regularly. The past week and the next two looks to be much more spring-like than last year.
Basis levels will be moving with the futures roll but held very steady last week. Local levels on Friday were: corn +0.10, soybeans -0.30; and hard red wheat -0.05. — Ryan Johnson