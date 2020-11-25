North Platte, Nebraska
It’s been a very successful growing year! All of the corn is in. Easily the highest average yield ever seen on the farm. We didn’t pay much attention to what the neighbors were doing, nor did we try to be the first ones to park the combine in the shed. We would just start on whichever field had the lowest moisture content. Planting strategies and season length had a lot to do with our moisture content as well.
All of the corn was harvested between 18% and 15% moisture. Most of it was closer to the 15.5 mark. Most of the corn is unsold and in the on-farm bins, but we had so much corn we didn’t know what to do with all of it. We thought about setting the auger up on the chimney of my friend Jon’s house and filling it up, but decided against it. We weren’t sure if the windows would take the grain pressure, haha.
So the excess corn was marketed, sold and delivered. I do believe the last time that corn was $4 or above was way back in 2013.
We sold much of our corn this harvest above that $4 mark. So, the best yields ever seen on the farm, and the best price in seven years; something to be thankful for. We also never had a breakdown that actually cost us any harvest time. But incomparably more than blessings of things, I am thankful for the people here: Dad Jeff, Mom Peggy, our help Robin and Andrew. And then there are the ones who came before, but are no longer with us: Grandpa Boss, Grandma Virginia, great-aunt Jane, Hank, Roy, and others. You will be remembered for a long, long time.
Another success is the weaning of the calves. We had a few droopy ears and maybe a cough, one case of foot rot and a pinkeye so far. We had a couple that were stiff and sore from stampeding through the barbed wire fence. But everyone responded well to treatment (if needed), and if I went out there right now, they are a perky bunch of healthy little buggers.
As of today, we have electric fence to put up on two more fields. We have a few bins to level and harvest equipment to clean up and put away. Just like doing the dishes, it’s best to do it right away and do it properly. I will have to decide which projects to work on this winter.
They won’t all get done, but a few will have top priority.
I’m thankful that my friend sold me a horse that is top-notch with all the potential of a champion. She will be a good companion for cattle work. I’m thankful that there’s a few things I can always count on. As long as the sun rises, the grass will grow and the herds will multiply. The only limit to what can be planted and grown out of the earth is our own faith and ambition. There will always be wood to heat the house on a winter’s day. There will always be good dogs around. There will always be a few good men to do the work. Keep on growing.
— Paul Orr