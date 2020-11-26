Hope, Kansas
Hello, my friends, from Central Dickinson County and Happy Thanksgiving! I hope that you and your family are doing well. Things here in Dickinson County have been slow because of sickness and COVID-19. The virus has been spreading pretty hard and fast here in Dickinson County and that has made things here on the farm and at school. Because of this, we have been working a lot on things at our own homes so that we can stop the spread of the virus.
I started a compost pile this year, which has meant that I have had to step up my critter patrol game. When I designed my first compost pile, I used hog panel with chicken wire as the enclosure for my pile. I also put the pile near our dog pen in hopes that the dogs would scare off any critters from crawling in and out of the pile. I was wrong. So during this break from the farm, I have been doing some research on compost piles and what I have learned is that I need to use pallets to create a viable compost pen. This week during Thanksgiving break my plan is to make our second version of our compost pile.
This year my wife and I had the most successful garden either of us has ever had, and we are planning opening up a third garden next summer which has meant a lot of prep work on both of our parts. Unfortunately, we are still in a very severe drought that every time I try and work the garden up so that I can fertilizer and compost worked into the ground, I cannot break ground because of how dry everything is. Our current weather forecast is calling for rain during the break, so I am hoping that it will be enough for me to break ground, otherwise I am going to have to get creative on how I can get the garden worked up before the ground freezes.
As I write this week’s progress report and I think about the life lesson from these last two weeks, I think about the times that we live in. Everything that I am doing right now is on my own and away from everyone else so that I don’t get the virus or possibly spread the virus. Gardening is something that our families enjoy doing, but right now we cannot share all of our wisdom and knowledge with each other unless we call or text. We live in a time where we have family get-togethers over Zoom or Facetime. Through this all though, we will overcome this. This is not a time for us to let our emotions get the better of us. Now is the time for us all to be appreciative and thankful for what we have. This year I am thankful for those who have been there for my family when we needed them most. I am thankful for a family that loves me and one another. I am also thankful for good health. Everything else, pun totally intended, is gravy.
So this Thanksgiving, I implore you to take a moment and think about what you are thankful for. This year has been hard on all of us, but focus on the good in your lives and we will overcome this. Stay healthy, stay safe, and Happy Thanksgiving my friends!
— Jacob Andres