CWT-assisted dairy export sales top 8 million pounds of products

Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives accepted 23 offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 753,981 pounds (342 metric tons) of Cheddar, Gouda, and Monterey Jack cheese, 723,116 pounds (328 metric tons) of cream cheese, and 6.7 million pounds (3,040 metric tons) of whole milk powder. The product is going to customers in Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, Central and South America. It will be delivered from December 2020 through April 2021.
CWT-assisted member cooperative export sales contracts for 2020 now total 114 million pounds of product made up of 34.6 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 14.1 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 2.8 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 7.3 million pounds of cream cheese, and 55.4 million pounds of whole milk powder. The product is going to 30 countries in seven regions. These sales are the equivalent of 1.174 billion pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.
Assisting CWT members in moving dairy products overseas through the Export Assistance program is critical during the challenging times U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives are facing. The Export Assistance program helps to strengthen and maintain the value of dairy products that directly impact producers’ milk price. The program is helping member cooperatives grow and maintain world market share for U.S dairy products and is a significant factor in maintaining the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk.
Dairy product and related milk volume amounts reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation.
All dairy farmers and dairy cooperatives should invest in CWT. Membership information is available on the CWT website.