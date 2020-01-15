MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University faculty will be presenting the annual Kansas Dairy Days at two locations in Kansas in late January.
The event is hosted annually to update and inform dairy producers and allied industry on hot topics and findings from research projects relevant to the Kansas dairy industry. Organizers have announced that this year’s events will be held in Whiteside on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Seneca on Thursday, Jan. 23.
“This event is a great opportunity to keep up-to-date on relevant and timely topics in the dairy industry,” said Luis Mendonca, a dairy Extension specialist. “Presenters will share take-home messages about choosing beef sires to breed dairy cows, updates about robotic milking, and dairy replacement heifer economics. In addition, speakers will give an update on research projects that were conducted last year at K-State related to reproduction, health, and nutrition.”
Other key topics to be discussed are:
• Linda Foster, Duane Meier, Brent Buessing, David Rottinghaus and Mike Brouk — “Things We’ve Learned About Our Milking Robots”
• Kevin Dhuyvetter — “Dairy Replacement Heifer Economics”
• Larry Corah — “Beef and Dairy Genetic Perspective”
• Stan Erwine — “Activist Under-Cover Videos – The New Normal and How to Protect Your Farm”
• Jarrod McGinnis, John Deere — “Harvest Lab Technology”
• Jeff Stevenson — “Relationships of Disease and Physical Indicators with Estrus, Ovulation and Pregnancy Outcome at First AI”
• William Brown — “Effects of Pre-Cutting Round Hay Bales During Baling on Forage Quality and Processing Time”
The Kansas Dairy Commission will sponsor lunch at both meetings and the Whiteside meeting will be hosted in conjunction with the Reno County DHIA Annual Meeting. Both days will begin at 9:45 a.m. and adjourn at 3 p.m.
People interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register. For the Seneca location, call 785-336-2184 or e-mail jholthau@ksu.edu. For the Whiteside location, call 620-662-2371 or email darrenbusick@ksu.edu.
More information about K-State Dairy Days, including the schedule for both locations, is available online at asi.ksu.edu. For questions, contact Mendonca at mendonca@ksu.edu or 785-532-2652.