Whether it’s reviewing insurance coverage or putting together a grab-and-go kit, preparing for any kind of disaster will make recovery easier. And Kansans know a thing or two about disasters. Flooded basements, fires, tornadoes or ice storms, we have them all and much more.
To help Kansans become as prepared as possible for emergencies, K-State Research and Extension is offering the Prepare Kansas Annual Preparedness Challenge. It’s a free weekly online challenge through September that includes activities individuals and families can accomplish each week. By the end of the month, participants will be better prepared to withstand and recover from emergencies.
Prepare Kansas aligns with National Preparedness Month, with a theme in September this year of “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
“The weekly activities in Prepare Kansas may be even more relevant and doable for families this year since many children are learning from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said K-State family financial resource specialist and Prepare Kansas co-creator Elizabeth Kiss. “In one way or another, children can be included in many of the weekly activities, even if it’s just talking about each week’s challenge.”
The weekly activities this year revolve around:
Making a plan – talking with others about being prepared, updating the family communications plan and reviewing plans for shelter or evacuation, including pets, taking COVID-19 into account.
Building a kit – build a kit of basic emergency supplies plus grab-and-go backpacks for family members and pets.
Preparing for disasters – know the difference between watches and warnings, sign up for emergency alerts and participate in an emergency drill.
Talk to your kids – seek information on preparedness.
Get financially prepared – set aside money for an emergency, review insurance coverage, build or maintain a financial grab-and-go box, and complete a home inventory.
For more information about the weekly challenges, go to the Prepare Kansas blog or on social media at #PrepareKS and #BeReady.