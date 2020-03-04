High school seniors pursuing careers in agriculture are encouraged to apply for the 2020 Herb Clutter Memorial Scholarship. The Herb Clutter Memorial Scholarship was established in 2009 to honor Herb Clutter's influential role in organizing leadership groups on behalf of Kansas wheat producers and is administered by the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers (KAWG).
Thanks to the generosity of the Herb Clutter family, the scholarship has been increased to $1,000 for the 2020 academic year.
The scholarship fund will award one $1,000 scholarship per year, to a college or university-bound incoming freshman from Kansas, pursuing a career in the field of agriculture. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must plan to be a full-time student at any two or four year, Kansas college or university. Recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, leadership qualities and career objectives focused around the field of agriculture. Recipients will receive the scholarship to be applied toward tuition for the student's college or university education. The scholarship is non-renewable.
"KAWG is proud to support the young men and women who are the future of the wheat industry," Gilpin said. "We're looking for students who are passionate about agriculture and not only excel in the classroom, but also in their communities and extra-curricular activities."
The Herb Clutter Memorial Scholarship was established through a fund in memory of Herbert W. Clutter, a farmer from Holcomb and the first president of the National Association of Wheat Growers, which was established in 1948. Clutter encouraged Kansas wheat farmers to organize as a strong, unified voice, which led to the formation of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers in 1952. He encouraged research in education and industrial uses of wheat, improved variety development and methods to produce the best product at the lowest cost. Clutter's efforts led to the formation of the Kansas Wheat Commission by the Kansas legislature, in 1957.
Applicants of the Herb Clutter Memorial Scholarship must complete the scholarship application, which includes a 400-500 word essay discussing why they have chosen to pursue a career in agriculture. The selection committee will use this essay along with the student's application in determining the scholarship winner. The scholarship application and attached documents must be submitted to the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers at 1990 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502, by Friday, March 13, 2020.
To find out more information and application, visit kswheat.com/clutter.