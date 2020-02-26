Answers to agriculture questions for developing plans to improve record book margins are on tap for Holton.
“The third in this year’s series of Farm Profit Seminars is scheduled for Wednesday evening, March 4,” announced Greg Akagi.
Sponsored by the 580 WIBW Farm Department, which Akagi serves as director, the program will be at the NE Kansas Heritage Complex, 12200 214th Rd.
The K-State Extension Meadowlark District is assisting with organization and planning for the seminar.
Nearly two dozen seminar sponsors will have booths for farmers and stockmen to tour when doors open at 5:30 p.m.
There’ll be a complimentary supper at 6 p.m. with reservations required by calling 785-364-4125, or email jholthaus@ksu.edu, or greg.akagi@alphamediausa.com.
Informational and entertaining agriculture speakers as coordinated by Akagi begin their presentations at 6:45 p.m.
“What’s coming for spring-summer weather?” is to be answered by leadoff speaker Mary Knapp, assistance state climatologist at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas.
Aaron Lueger, financial services officer for Frontier Farm Credit, has titled his presentation “It is what it is.” Lueger will discuss how farmers can position operations for success in the current environment.
Matt Hines of Loewen and Associates of Manhattan will conclude the program with “2020 Vision; The crystal ball.”
Sponsorships are available featuring radio commercials, recognition, posters, displays and more by contacting Frank Buchman at 785-228-7259 or frank.buchman@alphamediausa.com.
Final seminar is scheduled at Garnett on Wednesday, March 18.