Kansas youth receive $23,000 in scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. — Twenty-one scholarship winners for the 2019-20 school year were recognized during the annual Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) Convention Dec. 4 in Wichita. A total of $23,000 was presented by the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) and its partners.
Three students attending the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine have been awarded $1,500 Cartridges for Cash (CFC) scholarships from Merck Animal Health and KLF. Joel Nelson of Soldier is the son of Jerry and Jo Ann Nelson. He is a first-year veterinary student in the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Alexis Pedrow, a second-year veterinary student, is the daughter Jeff and Teresa Pedrow of Richmond. Boyd Roenne is the son of Jason and Heather Roenne of Meriden. He is a first-year veterinary student. This award recognizes K-State veterinary school students with a career goal of being a large animal veterinarian.
Ryann Allison of Fort Scott and Kyndall Norris of Riley each received a $1,000 CFC scholarship through KLF. Allison is the daughter of Tim and Carol Allison. She is a junior at K-State majoring in animal science with a pre-veterinary option. Norrisis the daughter of Kirk and Janice Norris. She is a senior at K-State majoring in animal science with a pre-veterinary option. This scholarship is presented to students entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing degrees in agriculture or a related field. CFC scholarships were funded by Merck’s donation of 25¢ for each used Ralgro wheel or Revalor cartridge turned in to KLA.
Two K-State students each received a $1,500 Douglas A. Laue Memorial Scholarship. Shanie Adams is the daughter of Brian and Stacie Adams from Meriden. She is a senior majoring in agricultural business. Grady Schuster, son of David and Kathy Schuster of Richmond, is a junior, also majoring in agricultural business. This scholarship is awarded to students entering their junior or senior year at K-State or Fort Hays State University and pursuing degrees in agriculture.
Gatlin Clawson of Meade has been awarded the $1,000 Cattlemen’s Scholarship from GoBob Pipe & Steel and KLF. Clawson is the son of Dan and Tamra Clawson. He is a freshman at K-State dual majoring in agricultural economics and marketing. This scholarship is awarded to a student entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture or a related field.
Two $1,000 Hampel Oil/Mobil Delvac Scholarships have been presented to K-State students. Kinsey Griffith, daughter of John and Terry Griffith from Wakeeney, is a junior dual majoring in agricultural economics and animal science. Thomas Smith is the son of Jeff and Holly Smith from Windom. He is a junior majoring in agricultural economics with a specialty in global food systems leadership. This scholarship is awarded to students entering their junior or senior year at K-State or Fort Hays State University and pursuing degrees in agronomy, agribusiness or ag economics. Preference is given to applicants with a career goal of being actively engaged in a farming or feedyard enterprise.
Five K-State students from across the state have received $1,000 “Youth in Agriculture” scholarships from KLF. William A. Holeman is the son of William B. and Lora Holeman from Bronson. He is a sophomore majoring in feed science and management. Jamie Rock of Hope is the daughter of Brian and Candace Rock. She is a sophomore majoring in biological systems engineering. Courtney Sherbert, Morganville, is the daughter of Mike and Robin Sherbert. She is a sophomore majoring in agribusiness. Jordan Vandervort is the daughter of Jerry and Ingrid Vandervort of Wakarusa. She is a sophomore majoring in agricultural milling science and management. Kristopher Wagner, Satanta, is the son of Kevin and Maureen Wagner. He is a freshman majoring in agricultural economics. Funded by the KLF Club Calf Sale held during the Kansas Junior Livestock Show, these scholarships recognize students entering or returning to a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing degrees in agriculture or a related field.
The Kansas CattleWomen (KCW) awarded $1,000 scholarships to five Kansas students. Grace Aust, daughter of Brad and Janell Aust from LaCygne, is a freshman dual majoring in animal science and agricultural communications and journalism at K-State. Taylor Dieball, the daughter of Cory and Sally Dieball from Little River, is a freshman majoring in animal science at Butler Community College. Samantha Fischer is the daughter of Dan and Connie Fischer from Silver Lake. She is a junior dual majoring in food science and industry and global food systems leadership at K-State. Katelyn Pinkston is the daughter of Jay and Brenda Bohnenblust from Clay Center. She is a senior at K-State majoring in agricultural education. Marie Reveles, daughter of LaVerna Reveles from Hays, is a junior at K-State majoring in agricultural education. These scholarships, funded by the KCW silent auction held in the KLA Convention Tradeshow, are awarded to students entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing degrees in dietetics, food safety, agriculture or a related field.
Kristina Zerger was awarded the $500 Fred H. Woodbury Memorial Scholarship through KLF. Zerger is the daughter of Tarry and Nancy Zerger of Cheney. She is a senior majoring in animal science at K-State. This scholarship is presented to a student attending a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture. Preference is given to students residing within Chase, Franklin, Lyon, Osage or Wabaunsee county.
KLF was established in 1983 to operate solely and exclusively for charitable, scientific and educational purposes. For information about KLF scholarship opportunities or to receive an application, contact the foundation at 6031 S.W. 37th St., Topeka, KS 66614 or email letty@kla.org.
KLA is a trade organization protecting the business interests of independent ranchers, feeders and dairy farmers. Members of the association are involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association’s work is funded by voluntary dues dollars paid by its 5,600 members.