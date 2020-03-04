WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Vipan Kumar, Ph.D., an assistant professor of weed science at Kansas State University’s Agricultural Research Center in Hays, Kansas, was recently recognized with an Outstanding Reviewer Award by the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA).
Kumar received the recognition alongside 11 colleagues who were awarded for their contributions to the field of weed science during the organization’s annual meeting in Maui, Hawaii.
“This year’s honorees are making significant contributions to weed science through their research, teaching, publishing and outreach,” said Bill Curran, annual meeting program chair and incoming president of WSSA.
Vipan Kumar
Kumar grew up on a small family farm in northwestern Punjab (a bread basket of India). He completed his Diploma in Agriculture (two year program) from Institute of Agriculture in Gurdaspur, Punjab (India) in 2004. He graduated from Punjab Agricultural University, India in 2008 with a bachelors in crop science. Vipan received his masters in agronomy from Louisiana State University in 2011, and Ph.D. in plant science from Montana State University in 2015. He worked as a postdoctoral scholar for two years at Montana State University Southern Agricultural Research Center near Huntley, Montana before beginning his position at K-State in 2017.
Kumar has an innovative research program that evaluates and develops cost-effective, integrated weed management strategies for irrigated and dry land cropping systems of Kansas and the High Plains region. Since 2017, he has secured more than $1.2 million in extramural grants and contracts. He has published 38 refereed journal articles, 14 Extension articles/technical reports, 104 abstracts in conference proceedings, and documented four new cases of herbicide-resistant weeds across U.S. Great Plains.
His Extension activities at K-State since 2017 included 12 field days and field tours, eight media talks, and 36 invited presentations at various industry, grower, and commodity group meetings region-wide. Vipan has served as major Advisor/co-Advisor of two M.S. students; committee member of four other graduate students; advised one postdoctoral fellow and hosted one visiting scholar. He has served as an associate editor for Agronomy journal since 2017. He is an active member and serves on several committees of the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA), North Central Weed Science Society (NCWSS), and Western Society of Weed Science (WSWS), including the Chair of Herbicide Resistant Plants Committee (WSWS). He is serving as a reviewer for Weed Technology, Weed Science, Pest Management Science, Crop Protection, Agronomy Journal, Nature Scientific Reports, and PLoS ONE.
Vipan was honored with the Elena Sanchez Memorial Outstanding Graduate Student award from the Western Society of Weed Science in 2015.