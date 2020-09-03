Schools are kicking off the new school year, and whether students will be in the classroom, routinely home-schooled, or just learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are resources for teachers that anyone nationwide can download from the Kansas Ag in the Classroom website.
The organization Kansas Foundation for Ag in the Classroom, like its sister organizations in other states, provides resources to teachers year-round.
“The information I have looked at suggests more families will be home schooling this year,” said Nancy Zenger-Beneda. “Our focus is to provide resources for educators regardless of the teaching schedule or mode of delivery.”
Zenger-Benda became executive director of the Kansas Foundation for Ag in the Classroom June 1. She said their goal is to align their resources with state education requirements and make them easy for teachers to use.
Lesson plans at https://ksagclassroom.org/virtual-resources/ can help teachers build a virtual lesson. Working with industry partners, Ag in the Classroom provides a variety of virtual tours, activities and books to teach kids about agriculture, said Briana Jacobus, spokeswoman for Kansas Ag in the Classroom.
“We are striving to provide quality virtual resources for teachers and parents to keep kids learning in these uncertain times,” she said.
New teachers are another priority for the organization. Those coming from college programs and beginning their teaching careers will get information from Ag in the Classroom about the resources available to them.
Another new project is development of a virtual Agriland. Traditionally, Ag in the Classrooms works with commodity and industry groups, to host an event at the Kansas State Fair that engages fair-goers in hands-on experiences with agriculture. Since the state fair was canceled this year, the group decided to develop a virtual experience, which will be on the Ag in the Classroom website.
Before coming to the Kansas Foundation for Ag in the Classroom, Zenger-Beneda spent 16 years at Cloud County Community College. She served as ag department chairwoman, division dean, associate vice president for planning and assessment and interim president. She helped develop a new 80 by 100-foot livestock facility and a solar energy program.
Zenger-Beneda grew up showing cattle and horses in 4-H and FFA, has a cow-calf operation with her husband, and shows paint horses.
In her role as executive director, Zenger-Beneda, is passionate about encouraging youth to get involved in agriculture through a wide range of career opportunities and by being part of an industry that’s preparing to feed 10 billion people by 2050.
With that challenge, it’s important to reach students at a young age to think about careers in agriculture, she said. The majority of Ag in the Classroom lessons are for grades 1-8, with hopes to expand to high school.
“The lessons help students learn where their food, fiber and fuel comes from. It uses agriculture concepts to teach core curriculum such as math and science, and exposes students to the multiple facets of the industry,” Zenger-Beneda said.