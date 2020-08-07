The Kansas State Fair is adding an open class and a 4-H poultry show to its schedule of livestock events slated for September.
The show will take place Saturday, Sept. 5.
While there will not be a 2020 Kansas State Fair, fair officials announced in mid-July they would continue to have livestock shows in an effort to showcase the months of hard work and determination of both Kansas youth and open-class exhibitors. Poultry will be added to the species of animals to be exhibited.
The “special edition” livestock show will be spread across three weekends starting Sept. 4. Event rules have been modified to maintain a safe environment.
The 2020 revised livestock schedule includes:
Sept. 4-6: Open class poultry, swine, boer goats and sheep; 4-H poultry.
Sept. 11-13: Kansas State Fair Grand Drive, a premier 4-H and FFA livestock show sponsored by Midwest Ford; Wild Horse Youth Challenge.
Sept. 18-19: Open cattle and dairy shows, 4-H horse show.
The 2020 schedule features events Fair staff can execute safely while still maintaining a quality show, said Jenn Galloway, the fair’s competitive exhibits director. She added the fair has implemented preventative measures and is following all state and federal guidelines.
Among the guidelines:
- Masks are recommended if visitors can’t maintain physical distance.
- There will be no standing or congregating by the ring - exhibitors and their family should sit in the bleachers or watch the show via Walton Webcasting.
- The event is private. Exhibitors must purchase wristbands to enter barns.
Registration for all open-class shows and 4-H poultry ends Aug. 15.