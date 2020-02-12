LAS VEGAS – Today, the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), in partnership with the NACD Auxiliary, announced the winners of the 2019 Photo Contest and 2019 Poster Contest during the 74th NACD Annual Meeting Inspirational Session.
The photo contest, open to amateur photographers in both youth and adult divisions, consists of images reflecting the themes of “Agriculture and Conservation Across America,” “Close-Up Conservation,” “Conservation in Action” and “Conservation Practices.”
“This year’s contest winners captured the beauty and importance of our natural resources and those who work to preserve them,” NACD Auxiliary President Karen Smart said.
Among the 2019 Photo Contest winners are:
- Ryan Myers, of Ottawa County SWCD, Kansas, won second place in youth division for conservation practices in the 2019 Photo Contest.
The 2019 Poster Contest, open to current students from kindergarten through 12th grade, celebrated the 2019 NACD Stewardship theme, “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper.”
“Soil is a crucial foundation for the food, clothing and other items necessary for our survival,” Smart said. “Understanding how to keep soils healthy is critical to ensuring a healthy future for us all.”
Among the 2019 Poster Contest winners are:
- Kiersten Hans, Lewis and Clark NRD, Nebraska, first place in grades 2-3.
- Holland Shirley, Marshall County CD, Kansas, second place in grades 4-6.
The winners listed will receive cash prizes courtesy of the NACD Auxiliary, made possible by the Auxiliary’s quilt project proceeds, the Auxiliary Country Store at the NACD Annual Meeting, and the generosity of individual donors. All contest participants will receive a certificate of participation. View the winning photos and the winning posters on NACD’s Flickr page.