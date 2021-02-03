New programs nudge native, rural students toward veterinary careers

The College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University is launching two new opportunities for future veterinarians: SPARK, the Summer Program for Aspiring Rural Kansas veterinarians, and SPRINTS, the Specialized Programs for the Recruitment of Indigenous, Native and Tribal Students initiative.
SPARK seeks to create connections between aspiring veterinarians and veterinary practices in rural communities throughout Kansas. Students shadow veterinarians in rural communities for a day and get exposure to the demands and rewards of rural veterinary practice.
The goal is to generate long-term interest in a career in rural veterinary medicine. SPARK participants also get information on how to garner the necessary financial resources to attend a professional Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program and how to create a competitive application for a selective program.
Ideal applicants for the SPARK program are those who intend to apply for admission to a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program during the 2021-2022 application cycle and are within five years of attaining a veterinary medicine degree. Applicants outside of that criteria are welcome to apply as well. To apply, go to kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6L2r0qVJG39VJMV.
The SPRINTS initiative, funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides opportunities for high school and college students who identify as tribal, Native American or Indigenous to gain exposure to veterinary medicine as a potential career path.
The initiative helps students to attend Vet Med ROCKS, an annual summer camp hosted by College of Veterinary Medicine students. SPRINTS participants will also receive tailored consultations about the required prerequisite coursework and their current high school or transcripts, as well as the application process for acceptance into the College of Veterinary Medicine. Fee waivers are offered for their supplemental application to the college.
Ideal applicants for the SPRINTS initiative are high school and undergraduate college students, who are at least 18 and identify as Indigenous, Native American or tribal. They should have a desire to learn more about careers in veterinary medicine.
To apply, go to kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ddolYXno3dPE9jD.
Questions about these programs can be directed to admit@vet.k-state.edu.