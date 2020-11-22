MANHATTAN, Kan. – The originally planned 2020 Aggieville Showdown has been rescheduled due to the pandemic, setting a new date of April 17, 2021.
The Aggieville Showdown will feature exhibitors from across the country who compete for large cash prizes and the opportunity to show their cattle at a Grand Drive event in the Aggieville Business District.
“Even with the cancellation of the 2020 Aggieville Showdown, our team never stopped planning for the inaugural show,” said Christian Calliham, Aggieville Showdown founder and general manager. “We used our new timeline to expand the event into more opportunities that we are excited to share.”
The public is invited to watch the Grand Drive at 6:30 p.m. on April 17 in the Aggieville Business District. The evening will feature the following:
- Western fashion show taking place in the center of Moro Street
- Recording artist Lucas Maddy performing his top hits
- Selection of champions with over $5,000 in cash prizes
- Live interviews of the winning contestants
- Vendors providing a unique shopping experience
“No other cattle show in the nation has created a Grand Drive in the street of a popular business and entertainment district,” Calliham said. “We’re excited to do just that in Manhattan, giving participants the opportunity to show in a unique space and locals the chance to see agriculture in action.”
Exhibitors will arrive the afternoon of April 16 to prepare their cattle for the show, beginning at 9 a.m. April 17 at the Riley County Fairgrounds. Participants ages 8-25 years old will compete in the divisions of showmanship, prospect market beef and breeding heifers.
Ashley Judge and Jake Wagner from Loveland, Colorado have been selected to judge the show. Judge and Wagner will select the top six prospect market beef and breeding heifers to advance to the Grand Drive in the heart of Aggieville.
To learn more, visit www.aggievilleshowdown.com.