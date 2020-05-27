Registration is open for a webinar that will help Kansas beef cattle producers make management decisions in light of Kansas’ current weather patterns, ranging from flooding to drought, and calf market volatility following COVID-19.
The webinar will be hosted by the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension via Zoom Thursday, June 4 at noon (CDT).
“This webinar is being conducted to help beef producers better prepare for the upcoming summer environmental conditions and current market conditions resulting from COVID-19,” said AJ Tarpoff, K-State beef cattle extension veterinarian.
Temperature and moisture variations can yield unanticipated stress on cattle as well as producers in an already volatile marketplace, Tarpoff said. Understanding the use of available environmental and marketing forecasting tools can help managers mitigate these potential impacts on their operations.
The program will feature brief updates on the current weather situation and forecast from K-State climatologist Mary Knapp. Members of the university beef extension team will discuss management strategies and tools for abating heat stress in cattle and the use of BeefBasis.com for making calf management and market decisions.
Register for the webinar online at https://tinyurl.com/KSUBeef-ToolsandTips or at www.KSUBeef.org.
For questions about the event or to register, contact Lois Schreiner, lschrein@ksu.edu, 785-532-1267.